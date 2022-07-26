











Height is important for many when it comes to dating. So as Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey try to find their perfect match on The Bachelorette, many are asking just how tall the two lead women are.

With a whole queue of men hoping to secure a rose, Rachel practically has them falling at her feet. It’s obvious that she is a lot shorter than co-star Gabby, who stands at 5 ft 8 and has noticed that several contestants are taller than her.

From how the stars align for Rachel to who she matches in terms of height, Reality Titbit has covered all you need to know when it comes to her appearance. We also found out whether she’s had any plastic surgery done.

How tall is Rachel from The Bachelor?

Rachel is just under 5 ft 3. She revealed her height on an Instagram comment after a fan asked just how tall they both were, stating that it was a “very hot question” due to the clear difference in their stance.

Several viewers have complimented the ABC star for her height and body, but some think she “isn’t being dressed” to suit her shape. One fan wrote how they felt her features, 5 ft 3 height, and curves were not being accounted for.

However, during the July 12th episode, many were pleased to see her in a dress that appeared to compliment her body and height. Others just thought Rachel appeared short due to how tall Gabby is, but she is on the shorter side.

Gabby is several inches taller

Gabby is 5 ft 8 in height, meaning she is significantly taller than her co-star Rachel. She said that she has dated “short kings” in the past, so if she towers above any men, it doesn’t seem to be a problem for The Bachelorette star.

When both Rachel and Gabby dated Clayton Echard during his season on The Bachelor, he was a tall 6 ft 5 inches, and it was clear to see that he towered over both of them. But height wasn’t an important factor during their dating stint.

Viewers noticed just how short Rachel is in comparison to Gabby when her feet dangled off the bench they sat on. Plus, their height is emphasized more by wearing heels during the episodes!

Rachel faces plastic surgery rumors

Since her appearance on The Bachelor and now The Bachelorette, Rachel has faced rumors about whether she has had any plastic surgery. She has not confirmed having ever gone under the knife, though.

When Gabby didn’t give out a rose, fans instantly began reacting to Rachel’s facial expression. This heightened attention saw those watching question whether she has had her face, lips or nose done.

Reality Titbit has contacted Rachel for a comment.

