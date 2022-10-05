









Rodney Matthews has entered Bachelor in Paradise to hunt for a new match. It comes after he originally starred on The Bachelorette, but there is one thing on ABC viewers’ minds… Just how tall is the contestant?

He appeared on the 18th season of The Bachelorette, before getting eliminated in week 7. Now, he’s part of the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 line-up looking for love after celebrating his 30th birthday in March.

We’ve got all the details on Rodney’s height, who fans think he’ll end up with, and his romantic history on the show. Viewers are also reacting to his surprise arrival at the BIP beach, which took place on October 4th.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – Rhys Darby vs. Jay Pharoah and Bachelor Nation vs. Bachelor Squad Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game has comedians Rhys Darby and Jay Pharoah facing off to see who will win the most money for their respective charities. In the next game, its all in the family when Bachelor Nation goes head-to-head against each other to see who will reign supreme on an all-new episode airing SUNDAY, AUG. 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) RODNEY MATTHEWS

How tall is Rodney from The Bachelorette?

Rodney is 6 ft (182 cm) exactly. We have now seen him in just swimming trunks on Bachelor in Paradise, but it’s not the first time that long-time Bachelor fans have seen his full body – as he got naked during a date with Michelle Young!

The sales representative, who calls himself “Granny Smith”, used to play football at California State University, Fresno, and had plans to play in the NFL, but a career-ending surgery squashed those dreams.

Although Rodney is on the tall side, the height of a potential match doesn’t seem to bother him. His list of preferences when it comes to finding love involves a deep mental connection, as well as someone who can make him laugh daily.

BIP viewers react to surprise arrival

Bachelor in Paradise fans were clearly overjoyed when he walked onto the beach during the October 4th episode. Many took to Twitter to reveal their happiness, and reacted to his sudden arrival.

One wrote: “YAY RODNEY’S ON THE BEACH!!! #BachelorInParadise.”

Another penned: “Wait wait wait…..Rodney is hot?? Wow.”

“I would like to go on the date with Rodney. Show is over. #BachelorInParadise,” said an excited fan.

Rodney’s history on Bachelorette

Rodney was eliminated during Michelle’s season of The Bachelor. She sent him home in a cab during the eighth season, after they hugged and said their goodbyes to each other – but they did form a connection at first.

Michelle revealed that her parents are always laughing together, and told Rodney that she liked his playful side during one of their dates. She said it was her “favorite” part of their day together, which made him smile.

Rodney, whose ideal partner is honest, active, and a “former student athlete” – which Michelle fit the bill for – even told her that he was falling in love with her during their break-up, but she still didn’t change her decision.

Michelle had to break it to him that she simply had developed stronger feelings more quickly for the other three men and that she couldn’t give him a rose. She ended the season with Nayte Olukoya, but they split in June.

