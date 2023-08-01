Joey Graziadei’s tennis ranking and net worth are on The Bachelorette fans’ minds after he taught Charity Lawson how to hold a racket in his sport. Joey is a tennis pro alongside his Bachelorette fame. Viewers are now jokily asking when Joey is available to teach them how to play the sport…

He is in the last three of Charity’s men on The Bachelorette season 20. As he tried to win her over for a rose during hometown dates, Joey taught Charity how to make sure her wrist is laid back. So, what’s his tennis ranking?

Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Joey Graziadei’s tennis ranking

Joey’s tennis ranking is 1714 as per Tennis Recruiting. This was based on his last updated player profile in 2012, before he played for West Chester University from 2013 to 2017, in their Division II Men’s Tennis team.

During high school, from 2009 to 2013, Joey played Varsity Tennis. Since then, he’s had two jobs at Kukuiula Development Co LLC, as a head tennis professional from 2018 to 2020, and now as Ike’ Ola Ambassador.

He was also a teaching tennis professional at a school for a year, and now spends his days playing tennis, pickleball, golf, and going hiking with members and guests at a Hawaii club.

Bachelorette star’s net worth

Joey Graziadei’s net worth is reported as under $250,000, as per Gossip Next Door. The teaching tennis professional lives a pretty lavish lifestyle full of adventure, from hiking and tennis to attending events with friends.

The salary range for a tennis player job is from $35,505 to $49,440 per year in Hawaii, Salary.com reports. Joey may be a tennis pro but he’s also a reality TV star on The Bachelorette, so his net worth is expected to increase.

Charity works as a Child Advocacy Center Therapist in Auburn, Alabama, where the average salary for her job is similar to Joey’s job, between $32,486 and $40,734. Plus, she’s now famous for being a lead on The Bachelorette!

Joey’s tennis date with Charity has fans asking him for a lesson. However, several viewers are blaming Joey’s uncle for interrupting the cute vibe of their date, and wish they would have seen more of them bonding.

Charity went to meet Joey’s family in Collegeville, PA. They started the day on the tennis court for Joey’s hometown date. When Joey’s Uncle Joe crashed the date, he told the pair they seemed to be “enjoying each others’ company.”

However, he also thought something might be off with his tennis pro nephew. “I like Charity,” Joe told the cameras. “She seems fantastic, but something didn’t feel 100 percent with Joey.”

