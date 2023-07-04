John Buresh’s basketball career saw him jokily admit he’ll “tell his kids he was in the NBA” as The Bachelorette 2023 star tries to win over Charity Lawson. John B recently shared his unexpected sporting talent on the ABC dating show, shocking fans who are so impressed that they now want to marry him.

When John B first met Charity, he introduced himself as a data scientist. Add into the mix that he played professional basketball and suddenly everyone watching the series is hoping to sign marriage papers… immediately! Reality Titbit looked into John’s talented sports experience so you don’t have to.

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

John Buresh’s basketball career

John Buresh was a professional basketball player who once scored hoops in Mauritius. He has shared a video of his best sports moments in the game, which he played as a freshman!

Charity connected with John after the group basketball date, telling him that he surprised her because he embraced the game. He shared that he played professional basketball for a year and they also kissed.

John played while studying at university. He has a Masters of Science in Business Analytics from the University of St. Thomas and a BS in Management Information Systems and a minor in Finance from the University of Minnesota.

The Bachelorette’s John B is a scientist

John has been a data scientist for Investment Firm since November 2021, as per his LinkedIn. He works in New York but has been fulfilling his role at several different companies since 2018, including three years at United Health Group.

Before his current career path, John B was an IT Risk Consultant. His bio reads: “Experienced Manager, Data Scientist, and Researcher with a demonstrated history of working in healthcare, finance, and technology.”

With over six years of experience in his field, John takes his career very seriously and hopes his job can help him provide for a wife and kids in the near future. When he isn’t crunching numbers, he loves rereading Harry Potter!

He plans to ‘tell kids he was in the NBA’

John jokily said he plans to tell his children he played for the NBA. He was trained by Neva Vadiveloo, who is the new coach of the men’s national team under The Mauritius Basketball Federation.

The Bachelorette star played under the number 36 for the team, Real. A fellow player wrote under his basketball video, “Great player, so glad to have been playing with you bro 💪🏀.”

The 27-year-old certainly impressed viewers with his sporting talents on The Bachelorette 2023, with Charity moving John B up the ranks on her list of men, but has moved into the more academic career route since.

