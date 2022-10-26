Johnny De Phillipo's job today is far from his childhood dream of being a rapper











Johnny De Phillipo rose to fame on ABC’s The Bachelorette. Now, he’s back on our screens on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. Johnny took part in a season of the Bachelorette that was unique to any other as there was not one, but two Bachelorettes on the show.

Johnny formed a relationship with Gabby Windey, but ultimately decided that he wasn’t ready for engagement on the 2022 show. Now, he’s appearing on BiP and attempting to find love again. So, let’s find out more about the reality star including what Johnny De Phillipo’s job is…

Johnny Tells Gabby He’s Not Ready for Engagement – The Bachelorette

Who is Johnny?

When Johnny first appeared on The Bachelorette in 2022, he was 25 years old.

His ABC profile states that he hails from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and “…is a laid back, simple man…” who wants to find love.

The Bachelor in Paradise star has a “huge” Italian family according to his profile and spends his spare time surfing and traveling.

Johnny De Phillipo’s job

Bachelor in Paradise star Johnny worked as a realtor before finding reality TV fame. His childhood dream was to become a rapper, but it looks as though he sidelined that idea to sell houses for a living.

His LinkedIn profile states that he is a realtor at “The Florida Home Team at Compass Florida LLC”.

He’s held that position for over a year and prior to working at Compass Florida, Johnny worked as a health insurance agent for just over two years.

Johnny on Bachelor in Paradise

ABC viewers will know that things didn’t work out for Johnny and Gabby on The Bachelorette, but he’s now giving love another shot on BiP.

He appears to have found a strong connection with Bachelor in Paradise co-star Victoria Fuller during season 8.

With almost 30K followers on Instagram, find KJohnny online and stay up-to-date with him at @johnnydephillipo.

View Instagram Post

