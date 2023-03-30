Former Bachelorette star Joshua Tylerbest has been arrested over allegations of child image possession in February 2023.

He appeared on the ABC show The Bachelorette. Viewers may remember him from 2021 during Katie Thurston‘s series.

When Joshua starred on the USA reality TV show, he worked as an IT consultant and was 25 years old.

Joshua Tylerbest’s arrest

Per court documents from Miami Dade County Clerk of the Courts, Joshua Tylerbest, 27, was arrested on February 23, 2023, and has pleaded not guilty over the 15 felony charges against him.

He was arrested on charges relating to allegations of possessing child images and a bond was set at $5,000.

Tylerbest’s court hearing is set to take place in June 2023 and is represented by attorney Jonathan Friedman.

Who is Joshua?

Joshua Tylerbest is a reality TV personality and IT consultant.

He hails from Florida and was born in 1995.

In 2021, he appeared on Katie Thurston’s series of The Bachelorette.

Joshua made it quite far in the competition, leaving after week four along with Andrew Milcovich and Quartney Mixon.

Tylerbest isn’t in prison

Us Magazine writes Tylerbest “has pleaded not guilty to 15 felony counts” of possession of child images. He was “released on a $5,000 bond.”

Documents also support that he isn’t currently being detained in jail.

TMZ reports law enforcement has alleged a Google account was registered to the star, accused of uploading approximately 50 images and/or videos. The former reality star has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The former Bachelorette contestant’s social media pages are no longer active at the time of writing.