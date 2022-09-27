









Lace Morris throws a false birthday on Bachelor in Paradise’s upcoming episode. The contestant of the ABC series may have viewers questioning exactly how old she really is as she stars on the show’s eighth season.

Admitting that she feels hopeless, the first episode sees her declare “it’s time for “something different” before she walks up to the bar, telling bartender and Bachelorette alum Wells Adams how she is “32 today” with a big wink.

Wells tells Lace how she looks great for her age. Meanwhile, everyone else at the bar gets into the party spirit, offering to do birthday shots with Lace to celebrate. However, she admits that it’s not really her birthday in a confessional…

Bachelor star Lace’s real age

Lace is 32 years old at the time of writing, but was 31 when she filmed for Bachelor in Paradise. She was telling the truth about the age she was due to turn, but lied about the date she was actually born.

She was born on November 3rd 1989, in Denver, Colorado, where she continues to live today. Lace was previously a contestant on the 20th season of The Bachelor, before she decided to quit in week three.

“I told somebody it was my birthday and they believed me and I ran with it,” she says on the first season 8 ep. Wells hints he’s onto her and asks if it’s really her birthday, but Lace tells him to “just go with it.”

The reality TV contestant once appeared on, and won, the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, and has now returned for the eighth season. Lace found love with Grant Kemp, who she got a “Grace” tattoo with on her wrist.

Fans react to her fake birthday

Viewers are absolutely loving Lace faking her birthday, with the scene reminding many of her previous appearances on The Bachelor, when she was known as the party girl of the ABC dating show.

One fan wrote: “I hope Lace is the next Bachelorette – never would be a dull moment.”

Another posted laughing emojis and said: “I’m ready for this!! #BachelorInParadise.”

“This is why I love #BachelorInParadise,” reacted a fellow fan.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – “Episode 306A” – In the gorgeous resort town of Sayulita, Mexico, the drama continues for the hopeful contestants in the two-night season finale of the highly anticipated “Bachelor in Paradise,” MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT). (Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) LACE MORRIS, GRANT KEMP

Her real estate career

Lace is a real estate broker who often posts her listings on Instagram. She currently works for Compass RE as a broker associate and licensed realtor, and has at least four years of experience in the property industry.

The Bachelor in Paradise star secured an education at Metropolitan State College of Denver, where she studied hospitality and sports communication. When she’s not in the office, you can find her with puppy Lola and friends.

Her LinkedIn page reveals that she has seven months of experience in software sales, alongside ten years of history in the hospitality, events and restaurants sector. She has worked at Compass since 2017.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE – ABCs Bachelor In Paradise stars Lace Morris. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) LACE MORRIS

