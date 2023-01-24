The Bachelor is back and still going strong after 27 series, and this season sees a cast of 30 women competing for Zach’s love, including Madison.

In a show full of 30 contestants, it’s vital to stand out from the crowd, and Madison did just that. Although, it may not have ended the way she originally wanted.

We take a closer look into Madison Johnson and her time on The Bachelor.

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

Who is Madison Johnson on The Bachelor?

Madison is a 26-year-old business owner from Fargo, North Dakota.

She owns a marketing medical aesthetic marketing business and was a Presidential Scholar in college. According to her ABC bio, she hates ALL sauces.

The business owner said she hopes to meet an honest, empathetic, loyal man with a caring family, as she is now ready to meet someone to share her life with. Unfortunately, she didn’t quite find it on The Bachelor.

Zach sent Madison home on The Bachelor night one

Unfortunately, Madison’s time on The Bachelor was short and sweet when Zach sent her home before the rose ceremony. However, her stint was no short of drama.

Madison appeared to spiral after seeing Zach kiss other women, and was visibly distraught when she walked away from the show saying: “I cannot believe that I gave my life up for him.”

The pair seemed to leave on good terms though, as Zach told Madison that his heart wasn’t feeling it and didn’t want to lead her on.

Speaking to US Weekly, Zach said he thought highly of Madison. “I think very highly of her. I just think one thing that I think most people would agree with is you just can’t force it.”

Madison was one of 10 people to be eliminated on night 1, so it seems like Zach isn’t messing around!

Madison on Instagram

If you’re missing Madison on The Bachelor, you can find her on Instagram over @madi_johnson.

However, at the time of writing her Instagram has been set to private.

Although Madison seems to have gone quiet on her social media ever since the show aired, Bachelor fans haven’t and despite all the drama, fans couldn’t help but notice Madison’s nails.

One viewer penned: “Okay but what happened that led to Madison only having two nails left? #TheBachelor“

