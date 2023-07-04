Charity Lawson’s parents’ ages are playing on The Bachelorette fans’ minds as she introduced her family to the 2023 season. Fans now ask where she is from and how old she is. She is one of four siblings to her married parents.

As Charity goes on the hunt to find her perfect match, her future partner has a lot to live up to. She has watched her parents’ 48-year marriage growing up and is now hoping to find someone she can have longevity with, too. So, who are Charity’s parents and how old are the couple?

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Charity Lawson’s parents

Charity Lawson’s parents are David E. and Vickie Lawson. The Bachelorette star has three older siblings, brothers David ​Lawson Jr. and Nehemiah Lawson and sister ​Amiyaka Lawson.

Vickie works in the health sector, while David works for the insurance company AFLAC. They both shared their concerns that Charity may get her heart broken again following her last relationship, which “didn’t end well.”

According to David’s Facebook page, he graduated from Troy University and originally hails from Montgomery, Alabama. He previously worked in the military, as per Meaww.

Her parents’ age explored

Charity’s parents have been married for 48 years and welcomed Charity on December 30, 1995. This means they were around 28 years into their relationship when they had her, and is the youngest of her siblings.

Born in September 1958, Vickie Lawson is currently 64 years old, meaning they were 16 when they got into a relationship. David, 64, went to Sidney Lanier High School, Montgomery, Alabama when he met Vickie.

With parents who have been married for over 48 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example.

The Bachelorette: Where is she from?

Charity is from Columbus, Georgia, where her parents reside. Her southern accent is adored by ABC fans while the star works as a child and family therapist in the Georgia area. However, she dreams of moving to Disneyland one day!

She earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. The Bachelorette is well-traveled and has visited other parts of the US, such as when she spent a weekend in Chicago, Illinois.

Her Instagram page shows she is family oriented and loves to spend time with friends, too, such as at The Loft in Columbus. After six years in Auburn, she wrote: “Auburn forever will be the greatest little village and family.”

