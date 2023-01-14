Bachelor alum Nick Viall kicked off the New Year by popping the question to his long-time girlfriend Natalie Joy. Natalie’s engagement ring is undoubtedly a showstopper.

The 24-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her bling on Instagram on January 13.

Many Bachelor fans will recognize Nick from his 2016 season of the show. He never found long-lasting love on the ABC series but now it appears that the 42-year-old has put a ring on it with ‘the one’.

Photo by Donato Sardella/WireImage for REVOLVE

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy

Nick Viall made his reality TV debut in 2014 starring on The Bachelorette as one of the men vying for Andi Dorfman’s love.

After appearing on season 10, he also appeared as a contestant in season 11 with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In 2016, Nick continued in the franchise, this time appearing on Bachelor in Paradise. He later was The Bachelor himself for season 21.

He proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi on the show and the two were together for a few months before splitting in August 2017.

Despite appearing unlucky in love from his Bachelor days, Nick has now found his life partner, according to his January 13 Instagram post.

After two years of dating, Nick proposed to Natalie.

According to People, he said on his podcast, Viall Files, that Natalie ‘slid into the DMs’.

Natalie Joy’s engagement ring

When it comes to a proposal, everyone wants to present a show-stopper of a ring and it looks like Natalie Joy has lucked out when it came to her fiancé’s choice of bling.

Natalie’s engagement ring, according to People, is 18 carat: “The piece boasts an elongated cushion-cut diamond on top of a scallop pavé diamond band, which also features hidden diamonds on the gallery.”

The ring was designed by Nick and Brilliant Earth – an ethical jeweler.

Brilliant Earth shares a link to Natalie’s ring, the Luxe Viviana Diamond Ring, which costs almost $2000 for the setting alone.

Couple posts snaps of their engagement

Natalie and Nick gave their engagement and the stunning ring the moment it deserved via Instagram on January 13.

They both shared photos with the same caption: “For the rest of my life, it’s you.”

Natalie and Nick’s photo slider saw them embrace one another and show off the fact that they’re now an engaged couple.

Speaking on the Lovers and Friends Podcast with Shan Boodram episode released on January 13, Nick said that he values the “safety” in his relationship. He added that he was single for most of his thirties before meeting Natalie.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK