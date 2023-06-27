Spencer Storbeck and Charity on The Bachelorette are making fans “nervous” as many feel she handles him “gracefully” when they have a one-to-one. Some think the producers are encouraging them to go on dates… The ABC dating show is officially back on our screens every Monday night.

With Charity at the forefront of The Bachelorette season, men are lining up to receive a rose from her, including Spencer, who viewers don’t feel she gels with. Memes are doing the rounds all over social media, from fans jokily saying they scream whenever Spencer is close to Charity, to many feeling they wouldn’t be able to hold it together around him the way she does. She gave him the first impression rose, but who does Charity end up with?

*** Warning: Spoilers on The Bachelorette ahead ***

Meet Spencer on The Bachelorette

Spencer Storbeck is a star on The Bachelorette 2023. He received the first impression rose from Charity, much to the fan’s surprise, and is originally from Moorpark, California. You can often spot him riding a bike by the ocean!

The ABC star is the director of sales for a medical device company that helps people sleep well. He joined Sleep Test as an account manager after graduating from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s degree in 2016.

Spencer and Charity: Timeline

Spencer is a 32-year-old single dad to a young son who had the courage to change careers and pursue his master’s degree. His ideal date would be going on a hike through the orange groves outside of his hometown, Moorpark.

Now, he’s hoping to win over Charity as a stepmom. However, Spencer struggled to make conversation upon coming face to face with the Bachelorette and said: “My hobby thing, I’ve been doing a lot of martial arts.

When Charity asked him to show her some moves, Spencer tried to teach Charity how to kick someone in the genitals. He later told her he has a son, and said: “Is it weird that I fear so much to tell you that?”

It wasn’t long before his endearing nature won Charity over, with her giving him the first rose. She told him: “That’s huge and I know that’s a very important part of your life, so I need to know that and I want to know more.”

Fans react to Spencer’s moves

The majority of fans aren’t convinced about Spencer and Charity’s supposed romance. One fan said, “Spencer was out here giving Bates Motel energy and Charity gave him a rose… #TheBachelorette.”

Another penned: “Charity is a good sport bc Spencer would be getting a bombastic side eye from me.”

“There’s a reason Charity is Bachelorette cause I would not have handled that Spencer interaction as gracefully as she did #TheBachelorette,” tweeted a fellow viewer.

