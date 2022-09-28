









Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby appeared to hit it off instantly on Bachelor In Paradise season 8. Many viewers are already wondering whether the two left hand-in-hand or their romance simply didn’t stretch to the finale.

The ABC dating show was filmed several months ago but episodes have only just started airing. So in real time, some couples have become engaged and remained together, while others have gone their separate ways.

So what happened to Michael and Danielle? Did they find love in Paradise? They attended host Wells Adams’ wedding together but, if that isn’t a big enough hint, Reality Titbit has all the spoilers you’re eager to uncover.

Meet Michael and Danielle

Michael is a single father who runs sanitary business Allstera. He is also founder of The L4 Project, a socially conscious clothing company.

He launched The L4 Project in memory of his wife, who died of breast cancer in 2019. Michael is also vice-president of sales and marketing for Mascot Workwear USA, where he has worked since 2012.

Danielle is a nurse practitioner who was a contestant on the 21st season of The Bachelor. She also appeared on the fourth season of Bachelor In Paradise.

During her TV debut, Danielle revealed her former fiancé died of a drugs overdose. On Bachelor In Paradise, Michael and Danielle form a connection.

Bachelor In Paradise spoilers ahead

Reality Steve reports Danielle and Michael leave Bachelor In Paradise as a couple but don’t get engaged. They are reportedly one of the six main couples at the end of season 8.

The couple have been trying to keep their relationship private since then and haven’t shared pictures together on social media. However, they were spotted at a wedding in the summer and were looking pretty close.

Reality Titbit has contacted Michael and Danielle for comment.

Spotted at Wells Adams’ wedding

Michael and Danielle were seen sitting next to each other at Wells and Sarah Hyland’s wedding in August. Fans also spotted them on the dance floor together in a video Nick Viall shared on Instagram.

A Reddit thread shows them sitting in the row behind Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter as part of a selfie taken by Justin Mikita that mainly features the Modern Family cast. Michael and Danielle look fairly cozy.

The pair stayed mostly in the background of videos and photos but Justin’s selfie was spotted by eagle-eyed fans. It is thought Danielle brought Michael to the wedding as her plus one.

