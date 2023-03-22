It’s finally that time, after two months it’s time for Zach Shallcross to decide whether he wants to pick Gabi or Kaity, in The Bachelor 2023 finale, but when is the release date as the ‘outcome’ already seems to be leaked online?

This series of The Bachelor has been dramatic, to say the least. As well as all the drama and tears, a Bachelor first arose when Zach Shallcross was forced to carry out the London rose ceremony over zoom, due to him catching Covid. Ex-contestant Charity Lawson was also announced as the new Bachelorette.

We take a closer look at when The Bachelor 2023 finale is airing, a sneak peek, and who Zach Shallcross is rumored to have chosen as his fiance.

Warning: The Bachelor spoilers ahead.

The Bachelor 2023 finale sneak peek teases drama

ABC has taken to YouTube to post a sneak peek of the long-awaited finale, and by the looks of it, it seems like viewers have a dramatic watch ahead.

Kaity and Gaby are still upset at Zach’s sex week revelations, and we can see both contestants breaking down in tears, whilst talking to the camera, including Bachelor Zach.

Viewers will also be introduced to Zach’s family as his Kaity and Gabi are introduced to their potential future family. It looks like it won’t be an easy decision for Bachelor Zach to decide who to pick in the finale as he reveals he’s so ‘torn’ and calls it ” the biggest decision of my life.”

However, as viewers can imagine, this did not go down well with Gabi, who says she’s sick of feeling like not knowing if she’s enough.

When is The Bachelor 2023 finale release date?

The season 27 finale is set to air on Monday, March 27, at 8/7c on ABC.

Unlike previous years, the finale will not be held over two days, but instead, Monday’s finale will be a three-hour-long special.

The After Rose Special will also be included in the finale, which will allow fans to catch up with Zach and his fiance, as well as let ex-contestants face him after their eliminations.

Reality Steve thinks he knows who Zach picks

As all Bachelor fans are aware, Reality Steve always has the tea when it comes down to what went down, and Zach’s season is no different. He has predicted that Zach is engaged to Kaity Biggar.

“As you know the final 3 are Ariel, Kaity, and Gabi. That’s all you had up to this point. Ariel was eliminated at the overnight date rose ceremony, so your final 2 are Kaity and Gabi,” he wrote.

Although, other rumors have suggested that it was in fact Gabi to who Zach got engaged. Steve told the public it’s up to them who they want to believe, however, he “trusts his sources.”

So far, it seems like Steve’s sources have been pretty reliable as he predicted Zach Shallcross’ final three correctly at the start of February, as well as revealing Charity Lawson as the next Bachelorette before it was officially announced.

Well, whatever the outcome, Steve says it’s going to make a great finale night, and we can agree with him on that one.