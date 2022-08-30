The Bachelorette 2022 magician Roby is 'unrecognizable' at Tell All











Roby Sobieski arrived at The Bachelorette 2022 Tell All with nothing less than bright blond hair, which saw fans joke that he had been swapped for a lookalike. The magician’s look shocked fans after his short-lived time on the show.

His return saw the usual brown-haired contestant arrive with a platinum barnet, so it was pretty hard to miss. Roby, whose sister Leelee Sobieski, starred in popular movies in the late ’90s and early 2000s, certainly made an entrance.

During his appearance, viewers have compared him to Ryan Gosling as Ken in the new Barbie movie, as well as Draco Malfoy. We looked at fan reactions to his fresh new look and explored all there is to know about Roby’s life.

Meet magician Roby Sobieski

Roby is a 33-year-old magician from Los Angeles, California. Having grown up traveling across the globe, he can speak fluent French, but he also has a hidden talent as an advanced scuba diver!

He went through elementary and high school only learning in French, and now wants to live in a home with secret rooms and hidden tunnels. The former American-born contestant on The Bachelorette 2022 also visits New York often.

His Instagram bio states that he is a “consultant for David Blaine and Warner Brothers Ent”, while Roby is known as “The Princeton Magician” following his education at Princeton University.

Fans barely recognize Roby at Tell All

When Roby turned up with a whole new barnet at The Bachelorette Tell All, viewers barely recognized him, especially as he was sent home early on in the dating show. However, he certainly left a lasting impression this time around.

One fan said: “Someone’s gotta tell Roby they’ve already cast Ryan Gosling as Ken in the new Barbie movie.”

Another viewer penned: “Why does the platinum hair suit Roby so well… I didn’t even recognize him.”

“Only magic trick we gotta see Roby do was this glow-up #bachelorette“, wrote a Twitter user.

The Bachelorette star’s Instagram

Roby, who has garnered over 32K followers on Instagram, has only shared two posts with his platinum blonde hair. This includes one video of a magic trick at the Tell All, and another standing behind a female friend.

In the comments of his latest post, where his new barnet is clear to see, many were in love with his fresh upgrade. “It’s the hair for me” and “Ken doll cute” were just a couple of reactions to the sudden change in his appearance.

He often insinuates other characters on his page, such as posing as Jon Snow for a photoshoot, and in another post, dressing as a pirate. It’s clear that he plays with comedy within his magic tricks – and life!

