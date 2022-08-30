









Nate Mitchell held his hands up on The Bachelorette Tell All after two women came out and said he dated them at the same time. One of them, who claimed they dated for over a year, said she never knew he had a daughter.

He has grown closer to Gabby Windey on the ABC dating show and even revealed he was faithful to her as though she was his girlfriend throughout filming. She said that he is “leader” for all men in how he treats women.

Nate apologized during the episode on August 29th and revealed his prayers for the two women to forgive him for how he acted. He also said that the one thing he protects the most on the earth is his daughter, Mila.

Nate’s ex didn’t know about Mila

During the show, Nate made the importance he holds for his daughter known. Gabby said that she feels his daughter is the “luckiest girl in the world”, while he admitted his child makes him cry just thinking about her.

Gabby was aware that the contestant had a child, and bought her chocolate as a gift, as revealed at the Tell All. She also said he spoke about his daughter all the time, but one of his exes didn’t have the same experience.

A woman who claimed she dated Nate for over a year revealed that she didn’t know about his daughter. Another lady said she had been dating The Bachelorette star at the same time, providing photos and messages as evidence.

The woman who claimed he never revealed he had a daughter made a TikTok about it:

He apologizes on Bachelorette Tell All

Nate addressed the allegations during the Tell All which aired on August 29th. He revealed:

I went through a pretty traumatizing time when I went through a divorce. Essentially, the foundation that was built around my daughter was pretty much crumbled. The one thing that I protect the most on this Earth is my daughter. I would never bring her into a situation that I thought was dangerous, a situation that I feel is unstable. So i made me put a wall up to protect my daughter from the instability of my life.

He also addressed the allegations that claim he dated both women simultaneously.

“I would say I’m deeply sorry for the way that I acted,” he admitted. “I should’ve been more communicative. I should’ve been more clear in my intentions and I pray that you forgive the man that I was. Because I’m not that same person.”

However, Nate already addressed the rumors on social media, as per Page Six. In response to an Instagram commenter asking, “Why you playing girls?” Nate said, “Two sides to every story wish u the best.”

Nate Mitchell’s daughter, Mila.

Nate has a six-year-old daughter called Mila. He didn’t post any photos of her to his Instagram until halfway through his appearance on The Bachelorette, but it’s clear he has in absolute awe of the youngster.

He took her on a trip to Disney World recently, and during his first date with Gabby, revealed:

I have a beautiful baby girl who is 6, and she is my world. Like, a pocket of my heart just burst open the first time she said ‘Dad’ or first time she told me she loved me, the first time I felt her hug me. I’m a girl dad 1000 percent.

Nate also said his daughter is like “the human form of coffee”, which suggests just how much energy she has!

