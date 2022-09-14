









Going into the first part of The Bachelorette finale, Rachel had three men to choose from – and by the end of the episode she was officially engaged after choosing which guy she wanted to marry.

While Gabby had already chosen Erich, Rachel went into the final with Aven, Tino and Zach to choose from.

SPOILER WARNING: If you haven’t watched the first part of the finale yet and don’t want to to know who Rachel chooses, stop reading now.

Does Rachel get engaged and who did she choose?

The dramatic first part of the Season 19 finale saw Rachel choose Tino.

The couple hit it off at the very beginning of the season, with Rachel handing Tino her First Impression Rose.

Things did get a little rocky along the way, but they appear to have embarked on their happy ever after by getting engaged on the show.

There could still be some problems to overcome though.

According to Reality Steve, there’s a bit of miscommunication regarding their engagement.

Spoilers ahead of the second episode suggest Tino might have got together with another woman named Rachel.

Reality Steve wrote: “And it’s kind of ironic because it somewhat resembles the Ross and Rachel situation from Friends.

“You know, the ‘We were on a break!’ ordeal. Not fully the same situation, but it’s close. Again, I don’t know if any cheating occurred and that’s what she’s questioning so please don’t make that your narrative.

“The Ross/Rachel reference is more about her name being Rachel, and I was told there was definitely some ambiguity in regards to what was happening in the relationship.”

Are Rachel and Tino still together?

Rumors swirling around online suggest that Rachel and Tino did not survive after the show came to an end.

It’s believed they have sadly broken up and are no longer together.

Rachel’s Instagram doesn’t hold any clues as she last posted a snap on August 30, when she had completed the hometowns section of the process.

At the time, one fan had told her: “Anyone but Tino please girl!”

“Zach or Aven,” another suggested.

While another said: “Still team Tino.”

The two-part finale of The Bachelorette starts concludes on September 20, starting at 8pm EST on ABC

