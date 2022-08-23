











Did Zach accidentally go on the wrong show? He’s done a total Claim to Fame move by bringing none other than his famous uncle, Patrick Warburton, onto The Bachelorette to meet Rachel Recchia.

Remember the well-known guy who does a voiceover for Family Guy? Well, if you didn’t already, then his voice definitely sets him apart from the rest. So when the ‘Meet the Family’ episode aired, ABC fans were left in shock.

The hometown dates saw Rachel whittle her contestants down to just four, which included Zach’s family. Known as Uncle Pat, he told him and Rachel, “I just feel sorry for those other fellas, that’s all I can say.”

Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Uncle Pat on The Bachelorette

Zach introduced his Uncle Pat, AKA actor Patrick Warburton, to Rachel during the Hometowns episode. He is the brother of Zach’s mother, Megan Shallcross, who is known for voicing over Family Guy’s Joe Swanson.

Other notable voiceovers include his role as Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove, Ken from Bee Movie, and Steve Barkin from Kim Possible, among several other voice roles. And of course, he is Puddy in Seinfeld.

He isn’t just known for his voice alone though, as he has worked on several onscreen projects including The Tick, Ted, Rules of Engagement, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Space Force.

Who is his nephew Zach Shallcross?

Zach is a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim, California. The contestant, who loves his mom, dogs and football, made it into Rachel’s final four hoping to get a rose on The Bachelorette.

He told Rachel that he’s “falling in love” with her while they were on their one-on-one date. “I think my family will adore Rachel,” he said during a confessional interview. “She’s so compassionate and sweet.”

Competing against Aven Jones, Tino Franco and Tyler Norris for Rachel’s pick, Rachel told cameras: “Zach telling me he’s falling in love with me makes me feel very ecstatic.”

Patrick’s career and net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, several sources have reported that Patrick earns around $85K per episode of Family Guy. He has also lent his voice to animated series like Game Over, Archer, and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

Other cartoons on his resume include Kim Possible, The Emperor’s New School, The Venture Bros, Moonbeam City, The Batman, Tak and the Power of Juju, and Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated.

Patrick reportedly has a net worth of $20 million, initially studying marine biology but dropping out to pursue a full-time acting and modeling career. It paid off, gaining early recognition for his recurring role as David Puddy in Seinfeld.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

