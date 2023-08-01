Xavier on The Bachelorette and has gained support from fans in a similar position after revealing that his mom’s diagnosis of autoimmune disease, Multiple Sclerosis sparked his interest in Science and research. The 27-year-old is a Biomedical Scientist, who is currently finishing off his Ph.D. Despite his busy schedule, he still has time to take Charity Lawson on a hometown date.

Charity Lawson and Xavier Bonner’s hometown date was filmed in Ohio on April 11, and fans are set to see if their connection will gain the fan favorite a spot in the final 3. As The Bachelorette is set to spend time with Xavier’s mom and the rest of his family, we take a closer look into his parents and family.

Xavier’s parents have been married for 30 years

Similar to Charity’s, Xavier’s parents have been married for 30 years, as per his ABC bio, and they embody the type of relationship he wants to find.

Lawson previously revealed her parents have been married for 48 years, and like Bonner, is hoping to find someone she can have that longevity with too.

The star also says he admires his mom the most and wants who can give their children the kind of love he received as a kid, moving Charity to tears.

Xavier’s mom suffers from autoimmune disease Multiple Sclerosis

The 6 foot 6 Bachelorette contenders mom was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, which is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance, as per NHS UK.

“Anything she needs, he’s right there at the drop of a hat,” he said. “And so, I want to do that same thing for my wife, the mother of my children.”

Xavier is a Biomedical Scientist, and as documented on Instagram, is currently finishing up his Ph.D. at the University of North Carolina.

In his post documenting the last few weeks of his studies, one fan wrote:

“Thank you for all the research you’re doing on MS. My mom also suffers from primary progressive MS. I hope I see a cure before I die.”

The Biomedical Scientist is a fan favorite

Fans have taken to Twitter to show their support for Xavier, and how they admire him for ‘dedicating his life’ to helping his mom with her MS.

“I never tweet in general, especially about the bachelorette. But Xavier hit home with how his mom struggles with MS. Mine does too and hearing his story is so heartwarming. And how he is dedicating his life to help her is just amazing,” wrote one fan.

At the start of the series, another fan tweeted: “Xavier is my WAY too early call for a favorite. A biochemist who wanted to help his sick mom and knits and plays ukulele on the side? Pack it up.”