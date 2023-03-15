The Bachelor’s Greer Blitzer apologized for racist comments previously made before the show during the Women’s Tell All in 2023.

As The Bachelor season 27 draws to an end, Greer took the opportunity to apologize for defending blackface on social media.

Many viewers of the show have said that Greer’s actions show “progress” from ABC and The Bachelor as a show.

Credit: Bachelor Nation on ABC YouTube channel/The Bachelor

Who is Greer Blitzer?

The Bachelor season 27 saw 30 women wanting to win over Zach Shallcross and have him propose by the end of the show.

Greer Blitzer was one of the 30 ladies vying for Zach’s heart, however, she didn’t make it to the final.

The 24-year-old left the show in week 7. She hails from Texas where she works as a medical sales rep.

Greer writes on her Instagram page (@cheerio_greerio) that her “love language is tea,” however she missed out on tea in Estonia due to feeling unwell during the show.

What did Greer do that was racist?

When The Bachelor 27 kicked off, fans unearthed some past social media posts from Greer which had many suggesting that she was “racist.”

The 24-year-old was accused of commenting on and “defending” a local Houston-based NBC affiliate KPRC news report concerning a blackface act.

Radar Online reports Greer commented: “The students involved didn’t even know what blackface was so my point exactly. It wasn’t an intentional racist act.”

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Greer Blitzer and ABC for comment.

Greer apologizes on The Bachelor

On March 14, 2023, The Bachelor’s Women’s Tell All episode aired.

During the ABC show, Greer publicly apologized for her past actions.

Many viewers of the episode were “glad” to see that the subject of racism was being publicly addressed by the franchise.

More said that they gave “props” to Greer for “not shying away from what she did.”

Greer cleared up the racism rumors via Instagram during the earlier stages of The Bachelor 27.

