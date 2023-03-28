The hugely anticipated finale of The Bachelor aired on March 27, 2023, but there was one main issue for fans – there was no sound.

Any woes that viewers had over who Zach Shallcross was going to pick went out the window as more pressing audio mishaps stole the show.

The Bachelor season 27 finale saw Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki chosen as Zach’s final two. However, only one woman could have Zach’s heart – and fans had a lot to say about his decision.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE BACHELOR 27 FINALE AHEAD

The Bachelor’s ‘no sound’ issue

During The Bachelor season 27’s finale (March 27), the audio cut out.

The final episode played out but there wasn’t any sound for around five minutes.

As Zach Shallcross‘ final dates aired on screen, fans saw him and Gabi riding on horseback.

However, a glitch on the ABC show meant that their conversation couldn’t be heard. The subtitles also weren’t working which left fans disappointed.

Fans were unimpressed with the finale audio

After waiting weeks to find out who Zach was set to pick during The Bachelor finale, fans were less than impressed with the show’s audio glitch.

Many people took to Twitter to comment on the audio issue. Some even wrote that they thought their TV had broken part-way through the show.

One viewer tweeted: “Umm did anyone else lose sound and CC?”

Another said: “POV: you just opened Twitter to see if you’re the only one without sound.”

More asked: “I can’t read lips WHERES THE SOUND?”

Zach’s decision had viewers divided

The Bachelor’s finale aired live from Los Angeles and was a whopping three hours long.

Despite the audio glitch taking place during the show, fans were still able to see who Zach ended up with at the end of season 27.

After going on his final dates with Gabi and Kaity, Zach decided that it was Kaity who he wanted to be with.

Reality TV connoisseur Reality Steve predicted that Zach would pick Kaity as his final choice on the show.

Some fans appear happy to see that Zach and Kaity left the show as a couple. More were pleased to see that the two ladies were friends at the end of the series, tweeting: “Not Kaity talking Gabi up! Friendship is the real winner of this show.”

However, others felt sorry for Gabi as she wasn’t selected during the finale.

