Things take an unexpected turn in the episode 5 preview of The Bachelor season 27 which has left fans scratching their heads as they wonder what actually happens in London.

WARNING: THE BACHELOR SEASON 24 SPOILER ALERT

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4 saw The Bachelor gang in the Bahamas but in episode 5, the remaining women and Zach Shallcross will jet off to London. However, that’s when a spanner gets thrown in the works, and Shallcross shares some curveball ‘bad news.’

Let’s explore what ‘bad news’ Shallcross receives whilst in London which leaves The Bachelor contestants in tears.

What happens in London on The Bachelor season 27?

Episode 4 ended with Shallcross telling the remaining contestants that they were heading to London. We then get a glimpse of everyone visiting landmarks and see Shallcross’ date with Gabi and of course, some corgis. Almost foreshadowing what is to come, Zach can be heard saying: “Nothing’s gonna stop us from having such an amazing week.”

The preview then cuts to Jesse Palmer entering a hotel room and saying: “Unfortunately I’ve got some really bad news.” The ladies can be heard crying and exclaiming: “Are you serious?” and “I was not expecting that.” The debacle in London appears to have thrown production off course as a voiceover can be heard saying: “We don’t really know where we go from here.”

The confessionals of Zach are shot differently and Shallcross is then seen sitting in a hotel room via video chat. He cries: “This week was robbed. I don’t know why this happened.” Jesse Palmer then dramatically announces: “The million dollar question now is: What are we gonna do?”

Shallcross and Jesse Palmer’s video chat, along with the spoilers note that Zach tests positive for Covid while filming in London and had to isolate himself. This brought production to a halt and meant that the rose ceremony had to take place over Zoom. It is not known whether any other contestants or crew members were impacted by coronavirus; as a result of Zach testing positive.

Who went home on The Bachelor season 27 episode 4?

We’re four weeks into The Bachelor season 27, and Zach Shallcross has had to step up his game. Last week, he dumped drama-maker Christina Mandrell, but who went this week? Well, Shallcross had to be brutal and whilst the episode began with 14 women it ended with 11.

That’s right three women went home in episode 4; Anastasia Keramidas, Genevie Mayo, and Davia Bunch. Who do you think will make the final? Reality Steve has already made his predictions…

