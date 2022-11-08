









Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams has officially tied the knot with Sarah Hyland. They are now happily living in their post-wedding bubble – but now Wells wants to relax for a while before starting a family.

Usually, couples in the limelight are inundated with thousands of questions about a potential pregnancy after getting married. However, Wells has publicly spoken out about not wanting any children with Sarah yet.

Don’t worry though, Wells confirmed they are planning to “eventually do it,” but not at the moment. The couple spoke to Us Weekly on November 5, revealing that they want to “chill out for a little bit” before going full speed ahead.

Who is Wells Adams married to?

Wells is married to American actress Sarah Hyland. The 31-year-old from Manhattan attended the Professional Performing Arts School before securing small roles in the films Private Parts, Annie and Blind Date.

She is known for playing Haley Dunphy in the ABC sitcom Modern Family from 2009 to 2020, for which she received four awards, including Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

In August 2022, Sarah began hosting Love Island USA, after launching to fame in films Geek Charming, Struck by Lightning, Scary Movie 5, Vampire Academy, See You in Valhalla, XOXO, Dirty Dancing and The Wedding Year.

Wells and Sarah married in August

Wells tied the knot with Sarah in September 2022, when Love Island USA was airing. It came five years after the married couple began dating in 2017 after his appearances as a contestant on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

They were engaged by July 2019 but had to postpone their wedding multiple times, originally planning to marry in August 2020, which was delayed due to the covid pandemic.

A few months after the ceremony, Wells told US Weekly on November 5: “I have 10 nieces and nephews at this point. So, we’ve got plenty of examples of why [it’s safe] to chill out for a little bit.” He continued:

I think Sarah’s ovaries are satiated by going to my brother’s house and hanging with his son. But eventually we’re gonna do it. She’s not a whole lot younger but she’s younger than me, so she’s not like, ‘We need to do this now’.

Wells confirmed that both him and Sarah are going to focus on their careers for now. She will be continuing her acting role on Modern Family while he serves drinks on Bachelor in Paradise and focuses on podcasting.

The couple’s wedding photos

Wells and Sarah’s wedding pics are a true fairytale. Since the special day, both of them have shared romantic moments, such as a video of Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson delivering a speech while officiating the nuptials.

From their first dance captured in a black and white snapshot with Sarah turning to look behind her, to laughing at the dinner table as the new bride and groom, it’s clear that they are absolutely infatuated with each other!

Wells and Sarah posed for pictures in front of an idyllic view, including this shot of the groom staring at his bride. She also joked in a separate post standing in her white wedding dress that its train was “as long as their engagement.”

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,

