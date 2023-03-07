The Bachelor fans are eager to find out what happened to Brianna Kay Thorbourne in 2023.

Since the ABC show kicked off its 27th season on January 23, Zach Shallcross has been dating multiple women in a bid to find himself a life partner.

Zach had 30 women vying for his heart at the beginning of the show. Now, only seven contestants remain, including Kaity Biggar, Katherine Izzo, and Ariel Frenkel.

Brianna Kay Thorbourne is no longer competing on the show, so let’s take a look at what happened to the Bachelor contestant.

Brianna was an original Bachelor contestant

Entrepreneur Brianna Thorbourne was one of the 30 ladies taking part in The Bachelor season 27.

She had her heart set on winning over Zach Shallcross and she remained on the show until week three.

Brianna is 24 years old and hails from Jersey City, New Jersey.

She runs her own business called Bourne Beauty.

What happened to Brianna on The Bachelor?

While each week on The Bachelor Zach has the hard task of sending someone home, Brianna chose to quit the show herself.

When Brianna left the show she was in 16th place.

When it comes to why she decided to leave the ABC series, Brianna said that she thought that “everything was going to fall into place” for her and Zach. However, she came to realize there was no spark between them, which made up her mind about leaving early.

Brianna explains why she left the show

During The Bachelor season 27, Brianna sat down to have a chat with Zach.

According to Zach, talking to Brianna had felt “off,” and “didn’t seem real,” or “natural.”

She assured Zach that she was “being genuine” with him.

Brianna then explained that she had decided to leave the dating show due to “hard things” going on in the house.

The Bachelor star added that one of the contestants, Christina Mandrell, made it especially hard for her to be her authentic self on the show and that the house wasn’t a “safe space.”

Christina was sent home the same week that Brianna left the Bachelor mansion, along with Bailey Brown.

WATCH THE BACHELOR ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C