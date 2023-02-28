The Bachelor fans are scratching their heads over what happened to Greer Blitzer.

Greer is one of the women vying after Zach Shallcross’ heart during The Bachelor season 27 alongside Kaity Biggar, Katherine Izzo, Ariel Frenkel, Brooklyn Willie, Charity Lawson, and Gabrielle Elnicki.

The Bachelor went virtual for the first time ever during the 2023 show after Zach was confirmed to have covid-19 during a trip to London. The virtual communications between Zach and Greer have caused fans some confusion.

Meet Greer Blitzer

Greer Blitzer is one of the original 30 ladies who were cast on The Bachelor season 27.

She’s 24 years old and hails from Texas.

Greer works as a medical sales rep but she’s left her regular life behind for a shot at love with Zach in the Bachelor mansion in Los Angeles.

Greer can be found on Instagram with around 19k followers where she writes in her bio that her “love language is tea.”

What happened to Greer on The Bachelor?

During The Bachelor season 27 week 5, the ladies head out for a group date in London without Zach Shallcross as he had to quarantine after getting covid-19.

The show had to incorporate virtual dates and a rose ceremony in order for the Bachelor process to continue.

Greer, Mercedes, Kaity, and co could all be seen exploring London without Zach.

However, it wasn’t just Zach who had to quarantine. Greer was missing from The Bachelor in week 6 because she also “felt under the weather” and quarantined in her room.

The Bachelor fans cringe at Greer and Zach’s call

Greer is set to reappear on The Bachelor in week 7.

She may have missed the Estonia trip but she’s still a cast member on the show.

Many fans have taken to social media during season 27 to comment on an awkward video call captured on the show between Zach and Greer.

Greer said that she could relate to Zach’s frustrations over having covid-19 during his Bachelor process. She compared his situation to a time that she had covid in a high-pressure situation.

Zach said: “I think it’s completely different from me being frustrated on finding my future wife versus end of sales close quarter.”

Some people commented on Greer’s Instagram posts that they thought Zach’s comments were “belittling.”

They commented on her IG post: “He completely belittled your experience and threw that back on you. You deserve better! His reaction was uncalled for.”

But others said that they thought Zach wasn’t wrong in his behavior, writing: “This might be a hot take but I don’t think Zach was in the wrong with Greer or Jess.”

