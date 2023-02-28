Fans have been left wondering what happened to Jess on The Bachelor in 2023.

The ABC show kicked off its 27th season on January 23 after Zach Shallcross was announced as this season’s Bachelor back in September 2022.

Zach began his Bachelor journey with 30 ladies vying for his love. But, now there are only seven ladies remaining at the time of writing.

He’s on a search for ‘the one’, but judging by how week 6 of The Bachelor ended, it isn’t Jess who Zach sees a future with.

Nino Muñoz/ABC via Getty Images

Meet The Bachelor’s Jess

Hailing from Orlando, Florida, Jess Girod is a 23-year-old contestant on The Bachelor 27.

She works as an E-Commerce Coordinator.

Jess’ ABC Bachelor bio states that Zach is her “dream man.”

She can be found on Instagram at @jessicagirod with 38.5k followers.

Jess and Zach butt heads over ‘one on one’

The ABC show has experienced some ups and downs during season 27 as Zach contracted covid-19 and the show’s first virtual rose ceremony had to be held.

During The Bachelor week 6, Jess and Zach could be seen talking through their relationship at the show’s Los Angeles mansion.

Zach said: “You keep bringing up that it’s about a one-on-one.”

Jess said: “Because a one-on-one is a whole day together.”

She added that she could see Zach’s “perspective” that one-on-ones are not the same as how she views them.

Jess said: “To not get a one-on-one when in my position a one-on-one is a big deal.”

Zach then went on to say that he felt there was a “disconnect” between the two of them.

What happened to Jess on The Bachelor?

The Bachelor season 27 episode 6 saw Zach and Jess “butt heads.”

Jess ended up going home and left the show in tears. She said that she wasn’t going to “beg” for Zach.

Zach added that the events were the “last thing he expected” when it came to him and Jess.

Fans weighed in on how things ended between the two. One person tweeted: “Zach you did not send Jess home, she sent HERSELF home… bffr.”

Jess’ fellow contestant on the show, Aly Jacobs, also went home in the same week.

WATCH THE BACHELOR ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, AND TIKTOK