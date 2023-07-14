As Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar enjoy their engagement and Charity Lawson embarks on her Bachelorette journey, there’s a new Bachelor spin-off series on the horizon that has fans asking ‘What is The Golden Bachelor?’. After the decades of success the original shows have had, it’s time for a new demographic to have their shot at love.

For over 20 years, The Bachelor has been airing. Many hopeful singletons have ended up engaged by the end of the show. The Bachelorette first launched in 2003 as the female version of the ABC show with the Bachelor In Paradise spin-off show coming much later in 2014.

Aaron Poole via Getty Images

What is The Golden Bachelor?

The Golden Bachelor is a brand new Bachelor franchise spin-off series in 2023.

While The Bachelor and Bachelorette see young men and women on their dating journeys, The Golden Bachelor caters to a much different and older age group.

The unscripted reality TV show will see one ‘Golden Bachelor’ look for a partner to spend the rest of his life with.

ABC writes that the series will showcase a “whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years.”

The Golden Bachelor arrives in fall

While some ABC viewers may be enjoying Charity Lawson’s current Bachelorette season, there’s more to come from Bachelor Nation in 2023.

The Golden Bachelor premieres after Dancing with the Stars season 31, reports Life and Style Mag, on ABC and Hulu.

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Fans predict who The Golden Bachelor is

ABC announced that the first-ever Golden Bachelor will be revealed on Monday, July 17.

Until then, fans will keep speculating who the star of the 2023 show could be.

Many have taken to TikTok’s comments section to suggest they think it could be “Too Turnt Tony” or “Kim Kardashian.”

However, both aren’t quite into their ‘golden years’ just yet.

More have commented that they think the Golden Bachelor could be someone famous such as Kevin Costner or Tom Brady. Others said that they want Gabby Windey‘s grandpa to land the role.

Some speculated on a Reddit thread they think the star of the show will: “…either someone Bach-nation adjacent or like a C-list celebrity.”

Another wrote: “Why do I feel like it would be Tony Danza?”

