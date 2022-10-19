What is Tyler Norris from Bachelor in Paradise's height?











The Bachelorette fan favorite Tyler Norris made his debut on last night’s episode of The Bachelor in Paradise and his return to the small screen sure made an impact on fans. His good looks and charming nature left fans wanting to know more and one thing fans are eager to find out is Tyler Norris’ height. It’s a big deal in today’s dating world!

It wasn’t just fans who Tyler has made an impact on. Shortly after arriving ‘in paradise’ he told former Bachelor contestant Brittany Galvin that he was ‘so glad he met her.’

Despite this, fans are hoping Tyler is still single and many of them are eager to know more about the Italian Stallion. We delve deeper and reveal the height of Tyler Norris.

Who is Tyler Norris?

Tyler Norris is a 26-year-old small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey. According to Hollywood Life, he runs a shop on the Wildwood Beach boardwalk called Spirit Ball.

He was actually a contestant on the 19th Season of The Bachelorette which featured contenders Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Unfortunately, Tyler was eliminated in week 7.

Despite a great date in Tyler’s hometown of New Jersey, Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, sadly, broke it off telling Tyler she wasn’t ready to meet his family whilst still having some reservations.

What is Tyler Norris’ height?

Height is an important factor in the dating world these days. Many dating apps have a feature for users to filter through certain heights, so it’s no wonder people want to know how tall the bachelor Tyler is!

As it stands, pardon the pun, it seems that Tyler Norris is around 5’10/5’11 which is an average height for a male. Rachel Recchia is just under 5’3.

In fact, the average height for a male in the US is actually around 5’9 so Tyler’s slightly above average there!

Tyler’s Instagram

Any suitable bachelor needs a good Instagram profile, right? Tyler has hit the nail on the head there in our opinion.

He is fairly active on Instagram, sharing a range of content with his 54.4k followers, from topless snaps to pictures with his family and friends.

However, despite the great profile, he told E! recently that he doesn’t want to meet his wife on Instagram. Speaking on the new era of dating Tyler said:

“You get a lot of DMs. That’s part of being on TV, I guess,” Tyler exclusively told E! News. “Honestly, I don’t really go through all the DMs and everything. Ultimately, I just want to meet a person in the real world.” E! News

So, unfortunately, if you were thinking about sliding into Tyler’s DM’s, you might want to think again.

