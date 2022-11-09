When does Bachelor in Paradise return after no episode on Tuesday?











Bachelor in Paradise didn’t air on Tuesday, November 8. The dating show usually shows an episode on Mondays and Tuesdays, but fans were left wondering when it would return and why no episode was on last night.

As romantic connections develop on the beach-based series, and others – such as Kate Gallivan and Logan Palmer – call time on their potential relationships, many sat down for the second juicy episode in one week… but found nothing.

Instead, the elections were being shown on the ABC schedule. So when does Bachelor in Paradise return and exactly why was there no episode on Tuesday evening? We’ve got all the latest news.

When does Bachelor in Paradise return?

Bachelor in Paradise will return to ABC on Monday, November 14 at 8/7c. Next week’s episode has been confirmed as the penultimate week of the spin-off show’s eighth season – meaning just two weeks left!

Episodes will air on November 14 and 15, before a two-night finale special on November 21 and 22. After the recent episode on Monday November 8, nine couples are remaining on the island.

At the latest rose ceremony, the following individuals picked their partner:

Genevieve Parisi picked Aaron Clancy

Jessenia Cruz picked Andrew Smith

Victoria Fuller picked Johnny DePhillipo

Serene Russell picked Brandon Jones

Danielle Maltby picked Michael Allio

Brittany Galvin picked Tyler Norris

Shanae Ankney picked Joey Young

Florence Alexandra picked Justin Young

Kate Gallivan picked Logan Palmer

Why was Bachelor in Paradise not on?

Bachelor in Paradise was not on Tuesday, November 8 due to ABC airing the 2022 midterm elections instead. ABC replaced its usual programming schedule on the day with coverage of the races.

The second Tuesday of the month in the United States means Election Day. Most broadcast channels and networks offered “Election Special Coverage,” meaning nearly all the regularly scheduled programming were taken off the air.

Fans left disappointed after no episode

When Tuesday’s usual episode didn’t air, Bachelor in Paradise fans were left truly disappointed. After Kate called things off with Logan following her date with Hayden, and Eliza grew closer to Justin, viewers wanted to know the latest.

After its recent absence, one Twitter user shared their thoughts and wrote: “@BachelorNation should’ve been informed when the next episode of #BachelorInParadise would air. Seriously.”

Another said: “No #BachelorInParadise tonight?! I am crying, I needed this episode tonight.”

“Guess there isn’t a show tonight due to election day? Really rather watch paradise,” penned a fellow fan.

