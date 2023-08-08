The finale of The Bachelorette 2023 looms but one unexpected person has been spotted in the trailer clips: Aaron. Joey and Dotun become the final two men following Xavier being sent home. Was tonight The Bachelorette finale and who wins the 2023 season?!

The August 7 episode of The Bachelorette confused fans who asked if it was the finale tonight. Well, we’ve got all the schedule lowdown, as well as genuine shock from viewers who spotted Aaron in the final episode. We’ve got the tea.

*** The Bachelorette spoilers below ***

Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

When is the finale of The Bachelorette 2023?

The Bachelorette finale airs on Monday, August 21. Some fans thought that tonight’s episode on August 8 was the finale of The Bachelorette when producers revealed they were down one person due to Xavier being sent home.

ABC‘s schedule for the dating show goes as follows:

The finale approaches as Charity is faced with a shocking return. After Xavier’s heartbreaking exit left Charity sobbing and saying that she shouldn’t have to “build a man,” Charity took to Twitter to say: “My already built man is in Fiji.”

Aaron B spotted in the finale

Fans think Aaron B has been spotted in The Bachelorette 2023 finale, but it’s the Men Tell All episode he returns for. Xavier was sent home during this week’s episode after revealing to Charity that he cheated on his ex-girlfriend.

Clips for the upcoming episode have shown Aaron filmed for the final episode. For the tell-all on August 14 though, former contestants Brayden Bowers and Xavier Bonner are both set to return.

She meets Aaron later on that night for a date after he returns for the Men Tell All episode, but they just don’t have an overnight. She does not take him back, Reality Steve reveals, leaving fans to ask who wins The Bachelorette 2023.

Who wins The Bachelorette?

Dotun Olubeko wins The Bachelorette 2023. He is a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Fresno, California, as revealed by longtime The Bachelor insider Reality Steve.

Charity’s final four are Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, Aaron Bryant, and Dotun Olubeko. Steve said in July 2023 that Dotun proposes to Charity, and the couple is still engaged to this day.

While some viewers are hoping that Joey secures the win, the Dotun fans have won. He popped the question to The Bachelorette 2023 star in Fiji after Charity gave her final rose to Dotun at the Final Rose Ceremony.

