Dotun Olubeko on The Bachelorette has officially won the show. He won over Charity Lawson’s heart after weeks of wooing. So, where is Dotun from on The Bachelorette, and what’s his job and age?

As Dotun Olubeko and Charity got engaged during a romantic proposal in Fiji, many fans began to wonder what the distance is between them. He already ran a 10K for the girl, and his parents traveled a casual 17-hour flight to meet her. We looked at the long distance facing the newly-engaged couple.

Where is Dotun Olubeko from?

Dotun is from Fresno, California, but currently lives in Brooklyn, New York. He comes from a big Nigerian-American family and moved from Nigeria to the United States as a child aged four.

He brought Charity home to Fresno during hometown dates, when his parents traveled from Nigeria to meet her. During his Bachelorette intro video, he said, “We came here with nothing.”

Dotun added: “But my parents took on whatever job they could. They’ve done really well to give me a life that I’m happy to live so it’s been a really humbling experience.”

Dotuh’s job and age

The Bachelorette star Dotun’s job is as a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist. He is three years older than his fiancee and received Charity’s final rose at the Final Rose Ceremony on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette’s Dotun grew up in California and ran track at Chico State University. Now, he’s a hardworking man who is super into fitness based on his health-focused Instagram account (@dptfitness).

Dotun has an M.S. in functional medicine and a BSc in nutrition and food science. He previously played track and field for the All-American team, while educating people on lifestyle and food choices.

Charity and Dotun face a 15-hour drive

As Charity lives in Auburn, Alabama, it would take Dotun a 15-hour drive to get to her from Brooklyn, New York, or alternatively, a plane journey that takes over an hour.

She hails from Columbus, Georgia, but it’s likely the two will move in together now they are engaged. “We’ve anticipated this moment. Just to be free and in public, to live lives normally,” Charity said.

Well, Dotun has already run miles for Charity in their 10K date, so an hour plane journey won’t hurt! They’re planning a wedding but haven’t chosen a date yet, and called Dotun her “future baby daddy.”