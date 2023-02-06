ABC viewers want to know more about where The Bachelor mansion is in 2023.

After being a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19, Zach Shallcross is now The Bachelor himself. He and Rachel Recchia had a connection during The Bachelorette but now he’s looking for love again on season 27.

The Bachelor sees many women vying for Zach’s heart but he can only choose one to spend the rest of his life with. Let’s find out more about the house where the show is filmed in 2023.

The Bachelor is back

January 23, 2023, saw The Bachelor season 27 premiere.

Zach met the 30 women vying for his heart during episode 1 which included Kaity Biggar, Christina Mandrell, Bailey Brown, and Brianna Thorbourne.

Week three of The Bachelor kicks off on Monday, February 6. The ABC show airs at 8/7c.

The show’s first episode saw all the ladies arrive at the iconic Bachelor mansion and get acquainted with their new digs.

Where is The Bachelor mansion 2023?

As reported by Distractify, The Bachelor mansion is located in the Santa Monica mountains in Los Angeles.

The iconic mansion’s address is 2351 Kanan Rd, Agoura Hills, California, per Lat Long.

The beautiful home is called ‘Villa De La Vina’ and it’s owned by Marshall Haraden and his family according to Cosmopolitan.

Villa De La Vina was built around 2005, sprawls over 7590 ft, and features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms reports Forbes.

According to the home’s website, it provides a “taste of Tuscany in the hills of Malibu.”

The Bachelor mansion is on Airbnb

In 2020, People reported that Villa De La Vina could be rented out via Airbnb for $6,000 per night.

However, the Malibu mansion now has a nightly rate of $23,343 and it’s fully booked out, per its Airbnb page.

The Airbnb property boasts 20,000 sq ft of outside space and can host up to 13 guests.

It’s been given the ‘superhost’ tag on Airbnb, so it appears that only the best service is provided at The Mansion.

