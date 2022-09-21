









This season of The Bachelorette had two contestants – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia – who had the opportunity to form relationships and find their significant one.

The three-hour finale of the beloved American reality show aired on September 20, revealing who Gabby and Rachel decided to walk out with and whether they found true love after the end of the series.

For Gabby, she gave her final rose to Erich Schwer who has been in the limelight since the beginning of the this season. Here’s more about him, including his hometown, age and career.

THE BACHELORETTE – 1910B Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesnt mean its smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of The Bachelorette, TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) JESSE PALMER, GABBY WINDEY, ERICH

Where is Erich Schwer from?

Erich Schwer hails from Bedminster, New Jersey but relocated for his job to Los Angeles, California.

The 29-year-old has been working as a real estate analyst after he studied Micro and Macro Economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Erich transferred to Elon University where he graduated with a degree in Marketing.

His ABC bio described him as “low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side” who has been “looking for the real deal” when it comes to a relationship.

View Instagram Post

A look at his career and family

According to his Linkedin page, Erich has worked as an Acquisitions Analyst for Rexford Industrial since November last year, a leading industrial real estate firm in Southern California.

Prior to that, he was a Senior Analyst for Transwestern and held roles at Sky Management Services, Locus Energy, and Hobbs & Towne.

Since appearing on the dating show, Erich has amassed a fan base of 149,000 followers on Instagram. His profile features pictures with his family, friends and, of course, Gabby.

In one of his posts, he paid respects to his late father after confirming that he had passed away.

Erich shared a throwback picture of his father in July, followed by the caption: “Thankful for everything you’ve done for me. We are gonna miss the hell out of you Big AL. I love you so much, dad.”

Are Gabby and Erich still together?

Yes, Gabby and Erich are still together after the end of the 2022 series. Erich confirmed this himself in an adorable string of Instagram snaps which included loved-up selfies with the Bachelorette star.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Gabby shared that it was hard to keep their romance under tight wraps even though the pair have been based in different states.

She told the publication that they kept their long-distance relationship with “lots of FaceTimes” and “lots of communication”.

“There’s lots of excitement. There’s also some fear, because you don’t know what you’re really walking into,” she added when asked about what life after the show looked like. “It’s a whole new world post filming!”

View Instagram Post

THE BACHELORETTE TWO-PART FINALE AIRS SEPT 13 AND 20 ON ABC AT 8 PM

