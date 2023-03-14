Charity Lawson is one of the 30 ladies who competed on The Bachelor season 27 for Zach Shallcross, but fans want to know more about Charity as she is rumored to become the next Bachelorette for season 20, where is she from?

Hometowns on The Bachelor brought Zach Shallcross all across America as he met many families to see where he could best imagine himself fitting in.

Aside from her Hometown date, Charity only had one proper alone date with Zach on The Bachelor season 27. Her one-on-one date came in week six in Tallinn, Estonia, after Greer missed out on the trip.

She was set to have another one-on-one date in week five in London, England, but Zach was forced to cancel. After he tested positive for COVID-19 and the show held its first virtual ceremony.

Fans want to know more about Charity from The Bachelor 2023, where she lives, and where she is now after the season.

Where is Charity from The Bachelor?

Charity Lawson is a 26-year-old from Columbus, Georgia, she now lives in Auburn, Alabama.

That’s right, Zach Shallcross left The Bachelor mansion to go to Charity’s hometown of Columbus, Georgia. Whilst her family and friends welcomed him with open arms, they were very also protective of Charity.

Her brother questioned: “Are you prepared to go through heartbreak again? Because when it happened before, I didn’t know if you were gonna be OK. And I did not like seeing you like that. Because you deserve the world.”

Zach and Charity’s heartbreaking final farewell

Zach and Charity went out dancing, where she professed her love for him: “Today was so special, and I in a million years didn’t think I would be here, I think it’s even safe to say that I’m honestly falling in love.”

Unfortunately, the date wasn’t quite as good as Kaity Biggar’s museum date, which fans dubbed “the best.” Even after taking Zach to meet the family, Charity’s Hometown Date with Zach wasn’t enough to lock him in and she was eliminated in fourth place at the eighth Rose Ceremony.

While driving away from her tearful farewell to Zach, Charity vented her anger about his decision: “It makes no sense to me. Sometimes that’s just the way life goes, and it sucks, but it just means I’m one step closer to finding who I need to be with.”

Who is the new Bachelorette 2023?

Charity is certainly one step closer to finding her Perfect Match. Especially because she is rumored to be the lead of The Bachelorette season 20.

Charity is a child and family therapist. She has worked as a Child Advocacy Center Therapist at Tri-County CAC since July 2021. According to her LinkedIn, she has been doing a child advocacy internship until this month. Meaning she is finished right in time for The Bachelorette’s filming start date.

