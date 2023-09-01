The very first senior-focused series of The Bachelor is set to premiere on September 28. In a bid to prove that love knows no age limit, the all-new dating show is an addition to the Bachelor franchise in 2023. So, let’s take a look at where The Golden Bachelor is filmed.

The first Golden Bachelor has been announced ahead of the season 1 premiere, as well as the ABC show’s cast. Jesse Palmer is hosting another Bachelor Nation show which will see Gerry Turner’s journey to find love. Gerry experienced a romance like no other with his late wife of 43 years. Now, he’s ready to open his heart again.

(ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Where is The Golden Bachelor filmed?

Much like the other Bachelor and Bachelorette shows, The Golden Bachelor isn’t filmed in just one location.

The ABC series was taped in Los Angeles. The LA Times writes that Gerry “temporarily relocated” there to film the show.

On August 21, Reality Steve tweeted that the show was also being filmed at the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis.

The show is also filmed in Costa Rica, where the final rose ceremony is held.

Gerry’s hometown of Hudson, Indiana will also likely feature on the show.

How old is The Golden Bachelor?

When Gerry Turner began filming The Golden Bachelor, he was 71 years old.

However, the star has celebrated a birthday since then and is now 72.

The Golden Bachelor Instagram page wished Gerry a Happy Birthday on August 7 and had many fans commenting on how good he looks.

One asked: “How could he be 72 and still looking good like that???!!!”

ABC Golden Bachelor cast

There are 22 women taking part in The Golden Bachelor.

Per ABC, the ladies vying for Gerry’s heart are:

