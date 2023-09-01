The very first senior-focused series of The Bachelor is set to premiere on September 28. In a bid to prove that love knows no age limit, the all-new dating show is an addition to the Bachelor franchise in 2023. So, let’s take a look at where The Golden Bachelor is filmed.
The first Golden Bachelor has been announced ahead of the season 1 premiere, as well as the ABC show’s cast. Jesse Palmer is hosting another Bachelor Nation show which will see Gerry Turner’s journey to find love. Gerry experienced a romance like no other with his late wife of 43 years. Now, he’s ready to open his heart again.
Where is The Golden Bachelor filmed?
Much like the other Bachelor and Bachelorette shows, The Golden Bachelor isn’t filmed in just one location.
The ABC series was taped in Los Angeles. The LA Times writes that Gerry “temporarily relocated” there to film the show.
On August 21, Reality Steve tweeted that the show was also being filmed at the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis.
The show is also filmed in Costa Rica, where the final rose ceremony is held.
Gerry’s hometown of Hudson, Indiana will also likely feature on the show.
How old is The Golden Bachelor?
When Gerry Turner began filming The Golden Bachelor, he was 71 years old.
However, the star has celebrated a birthday since then and is now 72.
The Golden Bachelor Instagram page wished Gerry a Happy Birthday on August 7 and had many fans commenting on how good he looks.
One asked: “How could he be 72 and still looking good like that???!!!”
ABC Golden Bachelor cast
There are 22 women taking part in The Golden Bachelor.
Per ABC, the ladies vying for Gerry’s heart are:
- Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.
- April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.
- Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.
- Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.
- Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach Fla.
- Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.
- Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.
- Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.
- Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas
- Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.
- Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.
- Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, Calif.
- Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.
- Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, N.Y.
- Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.
- Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.
- Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.
- Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.
- Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.
- Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.
- Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Calif.
- Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.
