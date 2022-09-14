









The Bachelorette features not one, but two ladies looking for love in season 19. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey If you’re wondering where to watch The Bachelorette finale – wonder no more – as Reality Titbit takes a look at some of the places you can feast your eyes on parts 1 and 2 of the ABC show.

Flight instructor Rachel and ICU nurse Gabby have their work cut out in this year’s season to whittle down the men vying for their hearts. The history-making series kicked off on July 11th, so let’s take a look at when it’s expected to end…

When is The Bachelorette final?

The Bachelorette season 19 final airs in two parts in 2022.

Part 1 aired on Tuesday, September 13th at 8/7C and part 2 is set to air the following week at the same time on Tuesday, September 20th.

The Bachelorette season 19 finale part 1 was two hours long, airing from 8 – 10 pm.

Part two starts at 8 pm on September 20th and will air for three hours. The finale is followed by the After the Final Rose special at 10/9c.

Where to watch The Bachelorette finale

For TV viewers, The Bachelorette finale is pretty straightforward to tune into.

The show kicks off for cable viewers after General Hospital has finished on the 20th.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC and on-demand episodes of the show air are available to catch-up with via the ABC website.

What if you’re watching online?

For anyone watching the show online, there are some streaming options available.

To watch The Bachelorette live, head over to Fubo TV. Fubo TV offers over 100 channels and a cloud DVR. It costs just under $70 per month.

Hulu with Live TV currently has a promotional offer on to bag the service for $49.99 per month for three months. The regular price is just under $70 per month.

Another option to watch the show live is via YouTube TV which currently costs $54.99 per month for the first three months. After the promotional period, the service costs $64.99 per month. YouTube TV offers over 85 channels and offers up to six accounts.

More options are available if you’re happy to watch the show the day after it has aired on ABC.com or a regular Hulu subscription.

Viewers from outside the UK can tune into The Bachelorette via the ABC website by using a VPN tool such as Nord VPN or Express VPN.

