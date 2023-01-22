Over the course of 21 years and 27 seasons, The Bachelor has kept the viewers entertained as Bachelors find their true love. Despite many having left the show on hand with their true match, only some have stayed together. Let’s find out what bachelor couples are still together.

The new season of The Bachelor is approaching, meaning 30 women will compete against each other to earn the heart of Zach Shallcross.

Even though many couples on The Bachelor have left together, many have decided to end things. Nonetheless, othets are still going strong, and some have been together for over a decade.

27 seasons later, who are The Bachelor couples still keeping the infamous Rose?

Which couples from The Bachelor are still together?

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney (Season 13)

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney have had a wild journey together, and their relationship hasn’t been the easiest. However, what is love without sacrifices?

Initially, Jason left the series with another contestant, Melissa Rycroft. However, the star later changed his mind after the filming had concluded. During the ‘After the Final Rose’ reunion, Jason ended his engagement with Melissa and went after Molly.

Despite the drama and uncertainty from Molly, the two ended up together and have been together ever since.

12 years later, since the couple tied the knot, they’re still together and have a daughter, Riley. Jason has another son, Ty Mesnick, from a previous marriage.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Guidici (Season 17)

The first Bachelor couple still going strong after over a decade is Sean and Catherine.

Sean Lowe’s journey on The Bachelor is quite a unique one. Lowe had previously appeared on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette. However, he became the Bachelor in season 17.

The 39-year-old is the only bachelor still married to the winner of his season, Catherine Guidici.

After a long journey of fighting against other candidates, Sean fell for Catherine and left together. In 2014, the couple tied the knot.

Sean and Catherine now live in Dallas, Texas, with their three children: Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia Mejia. The couple now documents their lives and parenthood journey on social media.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham (Season 22)

Arie’s love story with Lauren was magical, but things didn’t end the way the two expected. However, fate brought them back together, and it didn’t take long for their romance to blossom again.

Arie proposed to Lauren after he ended his relationship with the winner of his season, Becca Kufrin. After the finale episode aired, it was revealed the Bachelor star had ended his relationship with Lauren.

Lauren was one of the four finalists competing for Arie against the 29 women aiming to win the former race-car driver.

Arie and Lauren married in Maui, Hawaii, in 2019, and was officiated by longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison. The couple has two children together, twins Senna James and Lux Jacob.

WATCH THE BACHELOR SEASON 27 ON JANUARY 23 AT 8 PM ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK