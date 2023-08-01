Who comes back on The Bachelorette next week? It’s the question ABC viewers are all asking after a preview clip for the upcoming episode of Charity’s season hints at a return. And fingers all point to just one man in particular.

Charity Lawson has been on the search for her ideal husband. She visited four of the men’s hometowns, where she met their families, but a spanner could be thrown in the works when a man returns to see Charity. So, who comes back on The Bachelorette next week? We’ve got all the gossip below.

*** Warning: The Bachelorette spoilers below ***

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Who comes back on The Bachelorette?

Aaron B returns to The Bachelorette, Reality Steve predicts. He tries to return after being eliminated after hometowns. Aaron traveled to Fiji, and though Charity did meet him for a “date” to talk things over, she did not take him back.

The 29-year-old software salesman and hopeless romantic returns in the Fantasy Suites episode, reports claim. It comes after his hometown date saw him play their first date song, Just Wanna Know That You Love Me.

Aaron B and Charity both admitted they were “falling in love,” but she wasn’t 100 percent there. She had already been honest with Aaron’s mom, Ethel, about why she would “probably not” say yes if he proposed that day.

Aaron B was previously sent home

When Charity Lawson chose Aaron Bryant, aka Aaron B., for her first one-on-one date of The Bachelorette season 20, she “had no doubts” that he would be her husband one day. However, that thought didn’t last.

Although he made the final four, she later admitted that Aaron was the “furthest behind” compared to her connections with the other three men. And although Charity met his family, he ended up getting sent home on July 31’s episode.

Even after she eliminated Aaron, Charity was still uncertain if she’d made the right decision. The August 7 episode teases Charity getting an “insane” surprise when someone who’s “not supposed to be” there unexpectedly arrives!

Viewers speculate on a male comeback

When the preview clip hinted at a contestant returning to The Bachelorette, many had their guesses. One fan wrote on Twitter: “It’s Aaron. I was in Fiji with my family when they filmed this.”

Another penned: “Guys what if Joey goes home early on Fantasy Suites and Aaron comes back to take his place???”

“I think Aaron’s going home and is the one that comes back next week #TheBachelorette,” reacted a fellow viewer.

