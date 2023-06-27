As The Bachelorette hits screens in 2023, fans ask the same question – who did Zach pick on The Bachelor? Zach Shallcross was The Bachelor during season 27 which aired in 2022. After many dates, hometown trips, and challenges, he decided that of all the ladies vying after him, one was who he’d spend the rest of his life with.

Charity Lawson embarks on her Bachelorette journey from Monday, June 26. The ABC star rose to fame on Zach’s Bachelor season as she was one of the ladies who hoped of finding a connection with him. Now, Charity is on her own search for the man of her dreams and fans want to know where Zach is and who he picked last year.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Who did Zach pick on The Bachelor?

The Bachelor season 27 introduced viewers to Zach Shallcross. He was a 26-year-old sales executive who hailed from California.

Zach was ready to find love on the ABC show and had 30 women from all over the United States wanting to get to know him.

After 10 weeks of dating and working through all kinds of feelings, Zach decided that one lady was particularly special to him.

Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar made it to the show’s final, but it was Kaity who Zach picked on The Bachelor 27.

Is Zach still with Kaity?

Yes, ABC stars Zach and Kaity are still together at the time of writing.

The couple rounded off their Bachelor experience in November 2022 with an engagement.

Following their engagement, they celebrated their love with a sweet photoshoot that sees them looking smitten with one another.

Zach and Kaity are often commenting on one another’s Instagram posts in 2023. The two aren’t afraid to show their love and regularly remind each other of how grateful they are to have met.

Zach writes on one of Kaity’s posts: “Can’t wait to do life with you!”

He also captioned one of his own IG posts: “Feeling lucky everyday with you.”

Charity ‘saw future’ with Zach

During The Bachelor season 27, Zach had connections with multiple women.

The current Bachelorette, Charity, said that she once “saw a future” with Zach and was “falling for him,” during their hometown date.

However, Charity finished The Bachelor in fourth place in 2022.

Thankfully, she was given a second shot at love on ABC dating show The Bachelorette.

The reality star has 25 men who hail from across the country vying after her heart during season 20.

