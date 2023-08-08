Who does The Bachelorette pick in 2023? Charity chose her final man, AKA her future hubby, before filming wrapped. Viewers just cannot wait to find out who went home on The Bachelorette and who she picked, so who does Charity choose?

The ABC dating show saw Charity Lawson take the lead as an entire line-up of men vouched for her love and affection. Hometown dates saw four lucky men whisk her away to meet their family. So, who does Charity choose?

*** Spoilers on The Bachelorette below ***

Who does The Bachelorette 2023 pick?

The Bachelorette 2023 chooses Dotun Olubeko. He is a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Fresno, California, as revealed by longtime The Bachelor insider Reality Steve.

Charity’s final four are Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, Aaron Bryant, and Dotun Olubeko. Steve said in July 2023 that Dotun proposes to Charity, and the couple is still engaged to this day.

While some viewers are hoping that Joey secures the win, the Dotun fans have won. He popped the question to The Bachelorette 2023 star in Fiji after Charity gave her final rose to Dotun at the Final Rose Ceremony.

Who went home on The Bachelorette?

Xavier Bonner went home on The Bachelorette on the August 7 episode, while they were in Fiji. She had doubts that he was ready to get engaged. “I can see a future with him,” says the Bachelorette.

He told her, “I still have a bit of fear because getting married is a huge responsibility. My heart is 100 percent with you, but I think the doubt and the fear are the boxes that can’t be checked.”

Xavier admitted he was “unfaithful” with his ex and said: “It was disrespectful. It’s not the man that I am. And I know that for a marriage you cannot do that. That’s why I felt the need to tell you because I thought you deserved to know.”

Charity Lawson chooses ‘the right one’

Charity chooses “the right one,” according to The Bachelorette viewers. Many are already aware of her final pick thanks to Reality Steve and are convinced she has made the correct decision, but some are gutted she doesn’t choose Joey,

Joey came runner-up in the competition. One fan wrote, “I agree. I liked Dotun from day 1!” However, some are torn over which final man she chooses. Another penned, “I don’t want Dotun or Joey to get their hearts broken.”

“Charity seems more comfortable and herself when she is with Dotun. #TheBachelorette,” noticed a fan. While a fellow fan said: “Just realized that when Charity & Dotun get engaged I’m gonna have to watch Joey get his heart broken.”

