ABC viewers are keen to find out who Zach has sex with on The Bachelor in 2023.

More The Bachelor fans have been making Zach’s “no sex/sex” rules into memes as the show’s 27th season airs.

Zach Shallcross was selected as The Bachelor in 2022 and during his time on the show, he’s had the opportunity to make connections with various women.

As the weeks rolled on, women either left the show or were eliminated. The Bachelor 27’s Brianna decided to exit the series on her own accord.

As well as covid-19 drama, tensions rising between the ladies, and many tears being shed, there’s also a big question mark around who Zach got it on with during the show.

SPOILERS FOR THE BACHELOR SEASON 27 WEEK 9 BELOW…

Nino Muñoz/ABC via Getty Images

Zach had a ‘no sex’ rule

Heading into the Fantasy Suites week, Zach told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that he didn’t want to have sex with any of the women.

His reasoning? Zach said that sex could “muddy the situation.”

The three remaining ladies and Zach vacay-ed in Thailand and got to spend some alone time with one another in week 9.

Who does Zach have sex with on The Bachelor?

Zach Shallcross‘ remaining three ladies on The Bachelor were Ariel Frenkel, Gabi Elnicki, and Kaity Biggar.

Although she was eliminated from the show, leaving her in third place, many Bachelor fans think that Ariel would make a great future Bachelorette.

Gabi and Kaity are Zach’s final two ladies on The Bachelor 27.

Despite going into the Fantasy Suites week with no intention of sleeping with anyone, Zach explained on the show that he and Gabi had sex.

Bachelor fans make memes of Zach’s rule

After having no intention of sleeping with any of the finalists on The Bachelor, Zach broke his own rule when he and Gabi chose to sleep together.

After Monday, March 20’s episode aired, many fans of the show decided to make memes about Zach’s behavior.

One person tweeted: “Zach explaining to Jesse how he ended up having sex with Gabi,” next to an image of the Pepe Silvia meme from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Another said: “I would rather just not know??? THIS is the issue with setting a NO SEX rule, if you break it you hurt multiple ppl.”

Someone else tweeted: “The way this whole episode of mess could’ve been avoided if Zach just hadn’t made the completely unnecessary proclamation that he wasn’t going to have sex with anyone.”

