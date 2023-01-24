The Bachelor is back for season 27 and, as viewers are used to being able to binge-watch shows, they can’t wait until the finale to see who Zach Shallcross picks.

Reality Steve, known for his The Bachelor spoilers over the years, has spilled all his assumptions on his site and, although he hasn’t picked the winner, he has spilled the final three.

It’s important to stress this hasn’t been confirmed by ABC and it’s merely speculation posted on Reality Steve’s blog.

*Warning: The Bachelor spoilers ahead*

Reality Steve doesn’t get it right 100 per cent of the time

Before we get too carried away at the thought we’re going to learn the answer, we must point out Reality Steve’s The Bachelor spoilers have mostly been accurate – but he hasn’t always got it right.

Speaking to Heavy on his past mistakes, Steve said: “Every time I’ve had to change my spoiler in the past, it’s ended up being right, so, take that for what it’s worth.”

However, to his credit Reality Steve did take to Twitter to announce Zach Shallcross as season 27 Bachelor before it was announced by ABC.

Reality Steve captures The Bachelor’s home dates.

Taking to social media and his blog, Reality Steve claims Kaitlyn, Gabi, Ariel and Charity make it to the hometown dates.

According to Steve’s blog, and Twitter, Zach was seen on dates in the four contestants hometowns in November 2022.

As per Reality Steve, Zach headed to Austin, Vermont, New York, and Columbus for the final four contestants’ hometown dates.

Who does Zach Shallcross pick as his final 3 according to Reality Steve?

Gabi, Ariel and Kaitlyn are in Zach’s final three, according to Reality Steve, and he claims they head to Thailand for Fantasy Suites.

As per Reality Steve, it’s Charity Lawson who just misses out on a medal position.

Unfortunately, the reality TV guru doesn’t know who makes it out of overnight dates just yet, so we guess we’ll have to wait to see until he gets any more info or until the ABC final airs. We can’t wait!

WATCH THE BACHELOR FROM MONDAY JANUARY 23 ON ABC

