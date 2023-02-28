As Zach Shallcross whittles down the competition, fans are eager to find out who is Ariel on The Bachelor.

The Bachelor season 27 kicked off on January 23, 2023. After appearing on The Bachelorette season 19, Zach was selected as The Bachelor himself in September 2022.

Ariel Frenkel is one of the 30 ladies who Zach gets to date – and hopefully find ‘the one’ – during The Bachelor 27. Some fans want to see Zach and Ariel together, but others are convinced she’d make a great Bachelorette.

Meet Ariel Frenkel

Ariel arrived at the Bachelor mansion cool, calm, and collected despite everything going wrong for her that could have done that day.

She was the second contestant to exit the car and meet Zach. She said: “So, I wanted you to know, I missed my flight to get here. My suitcase broke, my dress even ripped but nothing’s going to stop me from coming…”

Zach commented that Ariel was “very cute,” after she walked up to the mansion wearing an evening gown.

Ariel hails from New York and is 28 years old.

She’s a marketing executive and can be found on Instagram at @afrenkel1 with almost 20k followers.

Fans think Ariel is ‘underrated’

Zach Shallcross began his The Bachelor journey with 30 women to get to know.

Of the initial 30, only seven remain at the time of writing including Ariel, Charity Lawson, Brooklyn Willie, Gabi Elnicki, Greer Blitzer, Kaity Biggar, and Katherine Izzo.

As the cast is getting smaller and smaller each week, fans are getting to know the ladies more.

Some fans of The Bachelor have taken to Twitter to say they think that Ariel is “underrated.”

They tweeted: “Can we take a second to appreciate Ariel? I feel like she’s been such an underrated voice of reason & also seems to have a genuine connection with Zach. Here for it.”

Some think Ariel should be the next Bachelorette

Lots of The Bachelor fans have taken to Twitter to comment on how they love Ariel and others are keen to see her end up with Zach Shallcross as they have “chemistry.”

However, others think they can see her as the next Bachelorette.

One fan tweeted: “Ariel for the next Bachelorette!!”

Another said: “Early Prediction. Producers will choose either Kat or Ariel as the next Bachelorette!”

