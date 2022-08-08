











The Bachelorette is back in 2022 on ABC for the nineteenth season. The show has seen many couples engaged and still in relationships today, however, there have also been many Bachelorette cast members who have ended up breaking things off after the show’s wrapped filming. In 2022, fans are asking who Becca from The Bachelor is dating.

For the first time, two Bachelorettes are appearing on the 2022 show – Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. While Rachel and Gabby are sifting through the men who vie for their hearts, Bachelor fans cast their minds back to former stars of the ABC show. So, let’s take a look at who Becca Kufrin left the show with and if they’re still together today.

Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Becca Kufrin is a seasoned reality star

Reality fans were first introduced to Becca Kufrin when she was a contestant on The Bachelor season 22.

She was one of the ladies hoping to win the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr and Becca did just that and was chosen by Arie. However, Becca made Bachelor history when Arie dumped her for runner-up Lauren Burnham before filming ended.

At the time, she was 27 years old. She worked as a publicist and hailed from Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Who is Becca from The Bachelor dating in 2022?

Despite experiencing heartbreak on a national TV show, Becca continued her reality TV journey and appeared on The Bachelorette herself in 2018.

Becca was cast as The Bachelorette for season 14. Both Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann made it to the final, but Becca chose Garrett over Blake.

The two were together until September 2020 when they called off their engagement.

In 2021, Becca announced that she was in a relationship with Thomas Jacobs. The two got engaged in May 2022.

View Instagram Post

Who is Thomas Jacobs?

Becca Kufrin appears to have had a pretty rocky road to finding love. But, it was on Bachelor in Paradise that she met her now-fiancé, Thomas Jacobs.

Thomas is 29 years old, while Becca is 32.

He has almost 250K followers on Instagram @thomasajacobs and writes in his bio: “Washed up athlete, foodie, nerd, San Diego, real estate”.

View Instagram Post

