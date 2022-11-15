









Bachelor in Paradise (BIP) season 8 welcomes Mara Agrait in week 5, but who is she, and which The Bachelor season did she appear on?

BIP returned on September 27 as it welcomed a new gang of hopeful singles seeking to find The One. They let their first chance slip away on its main shows, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, so be prepared for them to do anything it takes to find their match this time around.

2018 success story and alumni, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, made a guest appearance last month to give their two cents on how to make things work.

It’s love triangles, engagements, and blossoming friendships galore, and newcomer Mara wants a piece. The Puerto Rican bombshell arrived on last night’s episode during week 5, and if her Bachelor clash with Sarah is any indication, things could get spicy.

For those of you who didn’t tune into the latest season, here’s everything you need to know about Mara.

Who is Mara on Bachelor In Paradise?

Born on January 19, 1989, Mara is 33 years old and hails from Collingswood, New Jersey. Originally from Puerto Rico, her family migrated to the US when she was young, and she is now searching for a partner to settle down with.

She fought hard for the heart of Clayton Echard on season 26, but Susie Evans was ultimately crowned as the winner. Mara was eliminated in week 6, alongside Eliza Isichei.

Mara is a communication and psychology graduate from Rutgers University and went on to become a dancer and crowd motivator at Total Entertainment, a media production company.

She balances the job with her two other roles as an executive officer and director of development at TENS Promotion and SilverSmart Tech.

The latter is an educational program she launched with her father and entrepreneur, Freddie. SilverSmart Tech aims to bridge the technological generational gap between baby boomers and young people to ultimately give them a better quality of life.

Mara didn’t receive a spicy reaction to her Paradise arrival

Things don’t look too hot for Mara after her fellow contestants seemed pretty emotionless about her BIP arrival.

She’s receiving the same reception online as well, but hopefully, the fans will warm up to her. After all, they are in Mexico.

