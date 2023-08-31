Matt James’ mom is joining The Golden Bachelor. We looked into Matt’s lead season of The Bachelor, as well as the age and job of his mother, Patty. She’s hoping to win over Gerry Turner…

Bachelor Nation fans will remember Patty. She was there to support and guide her son, Matt James, while he looked for his future wife on The Bachelor. So, who is Matt James’ mom?

*** Spoilers for The Golden Bachelor below ***

Photo by Manny Hernandez/Wireimage

Who is Matt James’ mom?

From Durham, North Carolina, Matt James’ mother Patty James is a divorcee. The 70-year-old loves her body glitter but doesn’t make it into The Golden Bachelor’s final three, Reality Steve says.

She has been featured on The Bachelor before, during Matt’s season. Patty Cucolo James is a mother of two to Matt and his brother John, and has in her Instagram bio: “Jesus is my savior and reason for being.”

Patty is a retired real estate professional. She was previously married to Matt’s father Manny who she divorced from when her sons were young, after he cheated on her.

Patty advised Matt about love

Bachelor star Matt James’ mom has a very close-knit relationship with Matt, who he revealed his mom is his “greatest inspiration.” She told him, “People fall in and out of love. Love is not the end all, be all.”

Matt told the cameras: “It takes me back to a very dark place. I thought about my Dad not being ready, and about how that hurt my mom and destroyed our family.”

Patty also said: “Telling someone you love them is big because that opens their hearts up. I’m just speaking from experience. There’s nothing like being in love, it makes life wonderful.”

Fans planning to tune into The Golden Bachelor believe that Patty and Gerry would make a “beautiful pair” and are rooting for her to steal his breath away on the ABC show.

Throwback to Matt’s Bachelor season

After Matt James’ Bachelor season, he is still dating Rachael Kirkconnell, the recipient of his own final rose. He chose her over The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young and has been dating Rachael for over a year.

The two recently went on a magical trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Most of the time, Matt and Rachael try different foods and share videos on Instagram!

However, it hasn’t always been easy. During Matt James’ Bachelor season, he and Rachael appeared on After the Final Rose and revealed they had broken up. Then, as of May 2021, the two had reconciled!

WATCH THE GOLDEN BACHELOR ON ABC FROM SEPTEMBER