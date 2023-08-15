Peter on Charity’s Bachelorette season returned to the Men’s Tell-All to reveal his fellow men had added ‘FP’ to the end of their Instagram posts. His return has ABC fans confused about who he is. Although he was only on the season for an episode, Peter has come back with a lot of drama. So what happened on The Bachelorette tonight?

Pilot Peter Cappio was eliminated on the first night of Charity’s The Bachelorette season. Somehow, the other men have not seen eye-to-eye with him. He claimed they had put ‘FP’ on social media, which apparently means, “F*** Peter.”

Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Peter on Charity’s Bachelorette season?

Airline pilot Peter Cappio is an Armonk, New York resident who was eliminated from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette on the first night. The 33-year-old season 20 contestant returned for the Tell-All.

He was sent home by Charity but didn’t let that stop him from getting famous. Peter now has a paid partnership with Active & Fit Direct and is still looking for his perfect co-pilot.

Peter loves to play picketball and has traveled the world with his dream job but still hasn’t found the love of his life. He describes himself as “the life of the party” and hopes his future wife can match his positive energy.

What happened on The Bachelorette?

Peter learned during a post-production Zoom call that about 15 of the guys (more than half of the cast) had put the initials “FP” in the captions of their cast announcement posts. “Brayden [Bowers] was “man enough” to tell him.

Peter continued to reveal on the Men’s Tell-All: “And what it meant was ‘F**k Peter.’” Screenshot receipts of a few of the men who participated were shown: Brayden, Sean McLaughlin, Aaron Bryant, and Xavier Bonner, who apologized.

Peter said the secret social campaign made him “pretty upset.” He didn’t understand the motive behind it, either: “I didn’t know any of these guys,” he continued. “I met them for two minutes, maybe some five minutes.”

Caleb Balgaard claimed Peter basically “said “F**k you” to every single dude that tried to speak to [him]” on Night 1. John Buresh said Peter was obsessed with camera angles his first (and only) night at the mansion.

Fans are so confused at Peter’s drama

When Peter suddenly arrived at the Men’s Tell-All, many couldn’t quite pinpoint who he was on Charity’s season. That’s because he was only there for one episode, and had only met his fellow men for around five minutes.

One fan said: “Production should’ve replayed Peter’s first impression because I still have NAUR IDEA who he is!”

Another wrote: “Lmao these guys are hella childish for that FP thing cause Peter who?? #TheBachelorette.”

“I don’t understand this Peter drama. I’m confused #TheBachelorette#MenTellAll,” penned a fellow viewer.

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C