









Sarah Hamrick shocked Bachelor in Paradise viewers when she suddenly had to leave the show due to a family emergency. As a result of her departure, many wonder whether she is back on the dating scene.

The ABC contestant didn’t receive the final rose on The Bachelor Season 26, but was ready to get back out there and meet her love match on the beach in Mexico. However, her time was cut short on BIP.

So, is Sarah dating anyone now? Did she find love in the real world after filming wrapped up? Let’s get to know all the gossip on her love life and whether she has a boyfriend post-season.

Who is Sarah from Bachelor in Paradise dating?

Sarah is not dating anyone at the time of writing. The BIP star has not shared any loved-up pictures of any potential romances on social media, and has not revealed that there are any new men in her life.

She had a brief dating stint with Logan Palmer, who had to call it quits on his romance with Sarah. However, he did not talk to Sarah before making plans with Kate, which landed himself in some backlash from viewers.

GRV Media has contacted Sarah’s representatives for comment.

Hamrick’s Bachelor boyfriend history

Sarah got to know Clayton Echard during his season of The Bachelor, but didn’t receive a rose from him. At one point, he felt concerned about the 23-year-old’s young age, with him being five years older.

Her romance with Clayton is the only public dating experience she has had. Sarah had received one of the first one-on-one dates of the season, but didn’t make the running for the final three. She then enjoyed a holiday in Costa Rica!

Speaking on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, she revealed: “Once we got to sit and talk I think it definitely provoked a conversation that we wouldn’t have had otherwise. I’m grateful for it.”

Fans wish Sarah the best

As Sarah was unable to continue her search for love, many are sending her well wishes and messages of condolence. Plus, when she got caught up in a love triangle with Logan and Kate, others felt she deserved more.

One BIP viewer wrote: “So sorry Sarah for your loss, you will find love when the time is right 💜🙏🏻.”

Another said: “You’re so amazing. So sorry for your loss. ❤️ I wish you nothing but the best ❤️❤️❤️.”

“I’m sorry they were crappy to you. I feel confident you can do better for love interests AND friends,” penned a fan.

