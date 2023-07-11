Bachelor Nation may be wondering who Too Turnt Tony is in 2023 as he teases via social media that he’s ‘The Bachelor 2024’. Tony shared his post to Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok and added the hashtag #bachelornation alongside a photo of himself surrounded by the show’s trademark rose petals.

Following Too Turnt Tony’s apparent announcement that he is set to star in the ABC show, many of his fans and followers took to the comments section to say they’d start watching The Bachelor. So, let’s find out more about who Too Turnt Tony is and take a look at his The Bachelor 2024 post.

Too Turnt Tony says he’s the next Bachelor

On July 10, Too Turnt Tony took to social media to share some news.

He wrote in the post’s caption: “It’s about to get turnt,” alongside “#bachelornation.”

The social media star also wrote that the show is “available on Hulu and ABC,” in his caption.

Too Turnt Tony can be seen wearing a black shirt surrounded by Bachelor-style rose petals in what he is saying is promo for The Bachelor 2024.

Who is Too Turnt Tony?

Too Turnt Tony, real name Anthony Dawson, is a 28-year-old social media personality.

He hails from Commerce, Michigan, and rose to fame on YouTube and TikTok in 2020.

Per Sportskeeda, the star has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

He has almost 3 million YouTube subscribers, 20 million TikTok followers (@tooturnttony), and almost 2 million Instagram followers.

He often takes to social media to share pranks, comedy skits, and content of himself with his ducks, family, and friends.

In his bio, Tony writes that he is “livin’ for a livin’.”

He says he’s The Bachelor 2024

Taking to social media this July, Too Turnt Tony says that he’s about to turn things up a notch by becoming The Bachelor 2024.

However, there’s no official word from The Bachelor’s network, ABC, at this time.

Judging by the many comments on Tony’s posts, people would love to see him as the next Bachelor.

One fan wrote: “This is going to be the most unhinged season ever. Literally the only reason I’ll be watching this show.”

Another said: “This is gonna be the most Turnt Season in Bachelor History.”

More expressed their excitement at seeing the “Duck Daddy” appear on the ABC show.

GRV MEDIA AND REALITY TITBIT REACHED OUT TO ABC FOR COMMENT.