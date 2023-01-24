Greer Blitzer is one of 30 women vying for the heart of Zach Shallcross on The Bachelor season 27.

The ABC show kicked off its 27th season on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Zach was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19. Now he is The Bachelor and he picked Greer as the woman he wanted to give his First Impression Rose to.

Although he and Greer appeared to hit it off right away, fans of the show have been hearing baseless racism rumors related to her and want to know why.

Meet Greer Blitzer

Greer Blitzer is a 24-year-old medical sales rep.

She hails from Houston, Texas, but now lives in New York City.

Her ABC bio reads she is “bold” and unafraid to speak her mind. Greer is also “loyal” as well as a “hopeless romantic.” Greer says she can “tell a lot about someone from their sushi order,” and enjoys shopping at flea markets.

Greer is on Instagram

The Bachelor 27 star can be found on Instagram with more than 7,000 followers at the time of writing.

She’s under the handle @cheerio_greerio and writes in her bio that she is “always eating.”

Greer’s Instagram posts show her living her best life in New York, hanging out with friends and getting dressed up for costume parties.

Why is The Bachelor star being hit by racism rumors?

Judging by Greer’s social media, she’s a fun-loving woman who isn’t camera-shy. But, her open social media pages have led some fans to accuse her of being right-wing.

Some Reddit users have suggested Greer is a “MAGA supporter” due to a snapshot of her Instagram Story concerning her political stance.

Old photos of The Bachelor contestant wearing ‘Trump 2016’ T-shirts have surfaced on Facebook, The Sun reports.

More Reddit threads include photos of Greer wearing badges in support of former POTUS Donald Trump.

Greer was also accused of commenting on a local Houston-based NBC affiliate KPRC news report concerning a blackface act. This appears to be the only reason for racism rumors and have never been proven. They remain hearsay.

Radar Online reports Greer commented: “The students involved didn’t even know what blackface was so my point exactly. It wasn’t an intentional racist act.”

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Greer Blitzer and ABC for comment.

Nino Muñoz/ABC via Getty Images

