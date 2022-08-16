











Logan Palmer made the bold move to dump Rachel and pursue Gabby on The Bachelorette, so it’s safe to say viewers will remember him. However, he has now had to leave the show, leaving everyone totally stunned.

Before the tense Rose Ceremony began, Logan had already left. In episode 3 of Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season, Rachel offers him a rose to be her contestant, which he accepted in response.

He had even kissed both Gabby, 31, and Rachel, 26, during the first group date of the season. So what happened to Logan and why did he suddenly leave? We found out the ins and outs of his departure.

Why did Logan leave The Bachelorette?

Logan tested positive for covid-19, meaning that Gabby’s cocktail party had to be canceled due to caution. With hometowns on the horizon, she revealed that she “feels for Logan and hopes he’s feeling okay”.

Wanting him to “get better fast”, Gabby was instructed to get some sleep and said:

I feel terrible for Logan but mainly I want his safety to be okay. But also, I truly feel bad for the other guys. There’s a rose on the table tonight so I’m sure the other guys are going to be really shocked.

The men were told that by host Jesse Palmer there “had been a situation with Logan” but is said to be “okay”. Due to the positive result, he was sent home from the show early and was unable to continue his journey.

Logan speaks out on his ABC exit

Logan shared that he struggled with his mental health while living in the Bachelor Mansion. He said that he has faced mental health issues since he was 12 years old while thanking Gabby and Rachel for teaching him a life lesson.

The ABC star said that the process was “more difficult than I ever thought possible” while experiencing “destructive thoughts and constant doubts” while he was on the show. He added that he is grateful for his time on the series.

Fans are in full support of Logan’s decisions, including following his heart to choose Gabby over Rachel. One wrote: “I admire your courage to take on this adventure and follow your heart even when it was difficult. Big time proud of you!”

The Bachelorette fans react to departure

When Logan made his exit from the show, not all viewers were convinced that he left due to getting covid-19. Many accused the diagnosis of being “fake” while others were confused that he was the only one to test positive.

One viewer wrote: “Please tell me they didn’t fake a COVID diagnosis because they already have Logan picked for.”

Another reacted with: “Logan really just got Covid and was never mentioned again #thebachelorette.”

“So Logan was clearly the only one who tested positive? #TheBachelorette#bachelorette“, wrote a fan.

